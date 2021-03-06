ANDY BRACK: State doing better than you might think, feel

Our roadways are busy. Traffic is back. If you walk on downtown streets, there are more people than in a long time. Tourists are returning. Restaurants are opening. Airports are picking up steam.

While South Carolina’s infection rate for COVID-19 remains one of the highest in the nation, we seem hell-bent on getting back to normal — even though it would be smarter to remain cautious and as distanced as much as possible for three more months until most Americans are vaccinated.

In many ways, South Carolina has never been truly shut down like other states, except for a few weeks in the spring last year. Instead, most of us adapted by wearing masks, not going to events and crowded places, shopping at odd hours and staying in more than before the pandemic.

“As COVID first hit, you could drive down the highway and see a ghost town, but now it’s back to normal,” said Jason Lee, president of REV Federal Credit Union in the Lowcountry.

But across the state, people seem to think we have been in total lockdown. Nope. That was California or New York, where many people didn’t leave their homes for long periods of time.