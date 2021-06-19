ANDY BRACK: State is awash in big spending

Then there’s infrastructure spending. The budget steers about $500 million for colleges and technical schools, including $176 million from 2020-21 reserves, for long-deferred maintenance and renovations, such as stopping water intrusion at one college or adding a lab at another.

More tax dollars at work are at the state Department of Transportation, which has $1.9 billion in revenue from a blend of federal and state sources, including an extra $68 million from two additional cents of gas taxes at the pump. This will be the fifth of six years of two-cent gas tax increases, incremental additions to state coffers that will generate about $287 million this year in revenues for better roads.

Before the gas tax increases started, the state put in approximately $300 million per year to pave roads. Now it’s projected to spend $642 million this year. Since 2017, it’s spent $2 billion on paving projects, Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said.

On top of increases in the budget and through gas taxes, there’s more infrastructure spending coordinated by other agencies, such as $200 million for the S.C. State Ports Authority and money at the State Fiscal Accountability Authority for land and buildings and Rural Infrastructure Authority for better rural schools.