ANDY BRACK: Vaccinations dampening virus, but pandemic ain’t over yet

“I think that we did as well or better than any other state in the country,” McMaster said at an event sponsored by The Post and Courier.

Sorry, governor, but that is nothing but Trumpian hubris, revisionist history and pure spin. South Carolina for months has been a state at high risk for people to get the virus. It remains so today, according to a risk assessment by The New York Times. The main reason: We never took the virus as seriously as places like Australia and Finland. Also, our federal government initially had a shoddy, doubting response that put people in harm’s way.

First, how’s this for an A-plus: A little more than 8,000 people in South Carolina have died from COVID-19. That’s how many people live in Seneca, Hartsville or Moncks Corner. Imagine how that number would have been far less had the state responded by putting people first, not businesses.

At the Thursday event, McMaster noted, “One life lost is a tragedy, but this was a pandemic. We had no understanding of how to react.”

That doesn’t sound like an observation that goes with a state that had an A-plus response.