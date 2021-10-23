ANDY BRACK: Verify, then trust: How to get more out of your news diet

When word came this week that a former journalism professor passed away, it led to thoughts about how people’s consumption and understanding of news has evolved.

For 50 years, Donald Shaw taught students at the University of North Carolina’s journalism school, arguably one of the best in the nation. A man who sometimes seemed the stereotype of the absent-minded professor, he was wickedly smart as he labored to drill the tenets of basic newswriting and editing into the thick skulls of know-it-all grad students, some of whom would become know-it-all columnists.

During this training, Shaw’s mild but tough manner belied something that he didn’t talk much about: how he was a rock star in academic journalism circles. In the early 1970s, he and a colleague published research on how the media helped to set the agenda of people in a democracy. That might seem obvious today, but in pre-internet days, this was the stuff from which legends are made.