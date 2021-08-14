ANDY BRACK: What happened to courage and pride in South Carolina?

More than 10,000 South Carolinians have died in the past year and a half from COVID-19. With the availability of incredibly effective vaccines and the common-sense step of wearing masks in crowded places, we have the tools to win the COVID War.

But too many people will continue to die because too many still aren’t vaccinated and too many get huffy about wearing masks when indoors. They talk about personal freedom instead of respecting community safety. They’re getting played by false internet memes circulated by Russians and anti-vaxxers instead of believing cold, hard facts from science. They conveniently forget how the vaccines they received when they were kids kept them from getting horrible diseases such as polio, measles, rubella, diphtheria and smallpox.

Vaccines work. Masking works. But South Carolina, like many Southern red states, has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

This forces us to ask: Where is our sense of pride, our sense of dignity? Do we always have to be at the bottom of lists, especially when it’s relatively easy to get our state out of the cellar by getting people vaccinated?