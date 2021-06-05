ANDY BRACK: Why getting vaccinated is more important than ever

The number of new South Carolina cases of people getting COVID-19 has dropped significantly with 122 new cases one recent day, 71 new cases the day before.

Daily deaths across the state have dropped from the double digits to just a few. The percentage of positive tests is now below 5 percent, the magic number indicating the disease is being managed.

But we’re not out of the woods yet – by a long shot. One in three South Carolinians still are susceptible to the disease because children under 12 – approximately 800,000 people in the state cannot yet get vaccinated, and another million adults just haven’t. The rate of infection among people under 20, for example, has gone up from 18 percent to 26 percent since January, according to state numbers.

And in the days ahead, things can get trickier. Those who aren’t protected against the ravaging impacts of COVID-19 may think everything’s back to normal because of what they see everyday – people congregating, not wearing masks or taking fewer precautions than in the past.

At this point in the pandemic, they’re in a health Catch 22: They think they don’t need to be careful when, in fact, they’re still just as much at risk because they don’t have the disease antibodies from a vaccination or natural immunity from getting the virus.