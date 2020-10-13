ANTHONY KIM: Time to rely on America’s twin strengths of freedom and free enterprise

The virus has posed global challenges, and solutions will similarly come through network response with America’s allies and partners. Countless American jobs involved the exchange of materials, skills, and talents of people from among allies and trading partners around the world – and vice versa.

Echoing that critical reminder, the Business Roundtable pointed out in a new report that “as the United States faces dual public health and economic crises, trade can be a critical driver of job restoration and economic recovery.” The timely report further notes that “restoring trade, for example with policies that support the free and fair exchange of goods and services, can help more Americans get back to work.”

Ensuring international supply lines and removing barriers to free trade are critical means to improve access to innovative life-saving technology and products to fight the virus, leverage collaboration that can help reinvigorate businesses from the ground up and accelerate U.S. economic recovery.

Policy makers in Washington and around the globe cannot simply spend their way back into prosperity after the toll public health responses have taken on local economies. For a full recovery, it is essential that economic freedom not be curtailed by extended government emergency powers.