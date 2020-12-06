BAILEY DABNEY: Help local businesses finish the year strong

There are many ways to assess the quality of life in a community.

One is access to medical care. We have that in spades. Another is access to a quality education. We have that, and it’s getting better.

A strong nonprofit community, as well as access to worship in the way you choose — we have both.

Access to the America dream? Well, that’s at risk in towns and cities all across America, including here in the Pee Dee.

This has been a crazy year to say the least. This “pandemic,” and in many ways the response to it, have been devastating to scores of local businesses.

Others, due to the nature of the business they are in, and along with industrious leadership, have thrived during the pandemic. Kudos to them for ingenuity!

The Pee Dee has been lucky to have a large number of diverse and healthy local businesses to provide goods and services as well as jobs for residents of the area. And make no mistake about it, we are lucky to have local entrepreneurs who have risked it all to build local businesses for the benefit of the community at large.