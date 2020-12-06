BAILEY DABNEY: Help local businesses finish the year strong

There are many ways to assess the quality of life in a community.
One is access to medical care. We have that in spades. Another is access to a quality education. We have that, and it’s getting better.
A strong nonprofit community, as well as access to worship in the way you choose — we have both.
Access to the America dream? Well, that’s at risk in towns and cities all across America, including here in the Pee Dee.
This has been a crazy year to say the least. This “pandemic,” and in many ways the response to it, have been devastating to scores of local businesses.
Others, due to the nature of the business they are in, and along with industrious leadership, have thrived during the pandemic. Kudos to them for ingenuity!
The Pee Dee has been lucky to have a large number of diverse and healthy local businesses to provide goods and services as well as jobs for residents of the area. And make no mistake about it, we are lucky to have local entrepreneurs who have risked it all to build local businesses for the benefit of the community at large.
Christmas is a time when a number of businesses, especially retailers, can cure the financial ills of a poor year. And we need them to survive to ensure the quality of life we all share.
In the spring, right after the pandemic became a drag on the economy, we launched a “We’re Open” local gift card web link, connecting you to businesses so you could buy gift cards to use when they were able to open back up.
For Christmas we are relaunching that web page as a “Shop Local for Christmas” web page.
As of this writing, there are 203 local businesses and nonprofits that would love to hear from you this holiday season. Others are welcome to join the page.
Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace. Purchasing a gift card or otherwise shopping with these establishments provides local businesses a timely boost while giving you the flexibility to shop now, at a later date, or through their online e-commerce.
These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.
Special thanks go to Drew Chaplin and his partners at Palmetto Commercial Real Estate for sponsoring this initiative so there are no setup fees for any local business.
Every little bit helps right now. Please check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards and where you can shop online or in person. You can find this link at localbusiness.lee.net/scnow
It has never been more important to shop local this Christmas. Help our local businesses finish the year strong.
Help them stay in business … for the sake of our community.
Bailey Dabney is the regional publisher of the Morning News.
