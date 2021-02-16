CAL THOMAS: Andrew Cuomo’s deadly lie

Cuomo’s deplorable comment is reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s statement about four American diplomats murdered by terrorists in Benghazi, Libya. She told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing: “was it because of a protest, or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided they'd go kill some Americans. What difference, at this point, does it make?”

Comments like these are what contribute to the cynicism many Americans have toward our leaders.

CNN, which employs Cuomo’s brother, Chris, didn’t appear to do much to look into nursing home deaths in New York or fact-check the governor’s claims. When Chris Cuomo had his brother on as a guest, the two often joked as if they were attending a family reunion. If shame has any meaning these days – and it doesn’t – CNN and Chris Cuomo should be repenting in sackcloth and ashes.

Among the few seeking the truth – other than the New York Post – was Fox meteorologist Janice Dean. Her parents-in-law died after being infected with the virus in a New York nursing home. In an essay for foxnews.com, Dean wrote: “We lost them both to COVID last spring as the virus ravaged their long-term care facilities. Their death warrant was signed as an executive order by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who put infected patients into the places where our most vulnerable resided.”