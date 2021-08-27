CAL THOMAS: Back to what kind of school?

When I was in public school, a TV ad asked: “It’s 10 o’clock Do you know where your children are?”

Here’s a better question for today: Do you know what your children are being taught and exposed to in their schools?”

This summer’s controversy over the teaching of critical race theory and whether to wear masks is only part of the problem. When kids claim to be a different sex than what they were born as and are allowed to use the locker rooms, restrooms and showers previously reserved for what we used to call girls and boys, it further erodes the morals and values we once considered part of a solid education.

Added to this is a bill passed by Oregon’s legislature and signed by Gov. Kate Brown that suspends essential-skills testing in order for a student to graduate from high school – despite an uproar from parents. This is where the education establishment is headed.

The “rationale” behind the law is that minorities don’t test well. Is that not racist on its face? Why don’t schools focus on bringing struggling students of whatever race or background up to a standard instead of lowering the bar and making their diplomas worth less than Confederate money?