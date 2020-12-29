CAL THOMAS: Biden’s climate change litmus test

From the looks of President-elect Joe Biden’s selections for cabinet positions and other high offices, it seems belief in “climate change” has become a litmus test. Biden appears to have raised climate change to the level of a religious doctrine.

In naming John Kerry a climate “czar,” Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) to head the Deptartment of the Interior — if confirmed, Haaland would become the first Native American cabinet secretary in history, a diversity priority for Biden — and Michael Regan, head of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality, who would be the first Black man to lead EPA (ditto on diversity), Biden has signaled he is all-in on using government to change the climate, which some people believe is already improving because of technology and innovation in the private sector.

Here is a fundamental question: If Biden thinks government has the power to change the climate (it doesn’t), why hasn’t government been able to prevent hurricanes and other natural disasters?

COVID-19 is being used by politicians — nearly all of them Democrats — to erode our liberties. If given the power to dictate what we drive, the type of house we can live in and other freedoms we have long taken for granted, government will not be able to resist adding even more demands in the name of saving the planet.