CAL THOMAS: Cuba Libre! and the left

Cuba trades with much of the rest of the world, so the island’s problems can’t be all, or even mostly, America’s fault.

Should human suffering not include the number of people imprisoned by Castro and his successors? As one might expect, Cuba does not publish information about the number of humans suffering in their prisons, but in 2012, Reuters reported that Cuban authorities acknowledged 57,337 of its 11.2 million population were incarcerated. The Cuban Prisoners Defenders group, based in Madrid, estimates the number is far higher – 123,000, which would make it first in the global ranking of prison populations per capita.

For years the Hollywood left, liberal clergy and some American politicians have touted the supposed greatness of Cuba’s literacy program and “free” health care.

Steven G. Ullman, a School of Business Administration professor and chair of the Department of Health Sector Management and Policy at the University of Miami, told UM News that while universal health care in Cuba may have been a good idea in theory, in practice it is a failure: