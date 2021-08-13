CAL THOMAS: Doubling down on crises

Over many recent decades and, in fact, dating back to the 19th century, there have been apocalyptic predictions and doomsday scenarios claiming that if we don’t do something about the weather and pollution, Earth would come to resemble the lifeless planets in our solar system. As noted in a previous column, Kerry himself has changed his climate crisis predictions. In February, he told us we had just nine years to avert catastrophe. Two weeks ago, he had whittled that down to a mere 100 days.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York who, like Kerry, has zero scientific knowledge or credentials, claims we have only 12 years before we self-immolate. The climate change hyper-ventilators are as inconsistent as the COVID-19 messages on masks and vaccinations coming from the CDC and the administration.

If all of the promises and predictions of the climate change and disaster cult prophets have failed to come true, why would we put any faith in the next prediction, or the one after that? We might as well base our life decisions on horoscopes, psychics and fortune cookies.

In his book “The Politically Correct Guide to Climate Change,” Marc Morano writes that the “UN IPCC is a purely political body posing as a scientific institution.”