CAL THOMAS: Elites and their elitism

Washington elites at the highest levels ride in chauffeured limousines. They also get security to accompany them everywhere they wish to travel. They don’t have to worry about finding a parking spot in garages where rates can be $40 or more, much less pay for them. They have staff fawning over them, meeting their every desire (some of which get them into trouble). All of these perks are paid for by taxpayers. When members of the congressional elite retire, or on rare occasions are defeated, many get pensions and other retirement benefits subsidized by taxpayers.

Then we have the vaccine elitists, headed by President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Do I need to explain this one?

Elitists are not limited to “the swamp.” They are everywhere. Terry McAuliffe, the Ddemocratic candidate for governor in Virginia, said in a debate with his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Youngkin believes more parents should be involved in their children’s education, especially on subjects such as critical race theory and transgender policies, with which many disagree. Elitists like McAuliffe apparently think parents should turn their kids over to the state education system and then mind their own business.