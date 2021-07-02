CAL THOMAS: Human nature and government checks

During the welcome reduction of COVID-19 cases and deaths, it was widely reported many people were refusing to go back to work, because for some, their unemployment and other government benefits were higher than their previous wages. It’s human nature.

As the Journal noted, “Federal pandemic aid boosted unemployment payments by $300 per person each week and extended those payments for as long as 18 months, well longer than the typical 26 weeks or less.”

Forbes magazine calculated that combined state and federal unemployment benefits ranged from the mid $500 a week to nearly $800 per week, depending on the state. That’s more than some people earned by working. Getting paid not to work can be addictive.

Accompanying reluctance to return to work is another reflection of the dark side of human nature. It is indolence, which is defined as: “disliking work or effort; lazy; idle.” Granted, not all who have been reluctant to return to work – at least while the checks keep coming – are necessarily indolent, but many seem to be, and that is a bad condition to encourage in an individual and a nation.