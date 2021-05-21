CAL THOMAS: Mississippi yearning

The Supreme Court this fall will hear a case from Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, except in cases of rape when the crime has been reported to police, or the life of the mother is in danger.

Lower courts have rejected the law as unconstitutional because of the precedent set by Roe v. Wade in 1973 and reaffirmed and expanded in subsequent rulings, even as the abortion lobby has continued to press that the procedure be legal at any stage and for any reason.

Pro-lifers are encouraged because of the three justices named by former President Donald Trump, all of whom are Catholic, and one, Amy Coney Barrett, who has made public statements about her opposition to abortion. Barrett has also said she would not let her personal views affect her interpretation of the law. Watch for the left and their media allies to begin lobbying the justices through one-sided TV stories, editorials and op-ed columns about how any restrictions will lead to “back-alley abortions.” They have similarly behaved on this and other issues favored by the left.