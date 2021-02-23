CAL THOMAS: Rush explained

The major media, which must make money to exist, had an opportunity to understand “these people,” a term used by some on the left to collectively describe them as if they were aliens from another planet. Instead, they effectively told them “we don’t want your business,” so they took their “business” to Limbaugh and others.

At a gathering of conservative Christians in Dallas during the 1980 presidential campaign, Ronald Reagan said, “I endorse you, and what you’re doing.” Some commentators wanted to know where the crowd had come from. They were always around, but ignored by the elites, or if they paid attention to them at all, they were viewed as uneducated, uncouth and unworthy to join the political “club.”

Instead of reaching out to understand, employ conservatives in the media and comment fairly on their beliefs, the secular progressives in and out of the media doubled down on their rejection of them. This made the rejected even more loyal to Limbaugh and those who followed him.

One definition of “The Establishment” is: “the existing power structure in society; the dominant groups in society and their customs or institutions; institutional authority.”

This is what Rush Limbaugh challenged and why his listeners loved him. He was right and those critical of him never understood. They still don’t and neither do they care to.

