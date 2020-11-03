CAL THOMAS: The choice 2020

Taxes. Biden promises to eliminate the Trump tax cuts, stifling economic growth. The government takes in record amounts of money. Overspending is the problem.

Immigration. The president’s wall is working, according to his administration, which claims that the 15 miles of new wall construction under Trump has slowed the flow of undocumented people crossing the Southern border. Biden and Harris essentially favor open borders and citizenship for 11 million already here. This would send a “y’all come” signal and transform the country in ways most citizens do not want. Would Biden also tear down the wall?

Courts are being transformed into what the Founders intended. Judges appointed by Trump are no longer making law but upholding the Constitution. Biden would reverse course and put judges on the federal bench who interpret the Constitution the way they see fit.

Liberties, including religious liberty, would be diminished by a Biden-Harris administration. Many on the left think worship should be confined to a building for one hour on Sunday mornings. They probably would curtail the right of especially conservative Christians to apply their faith outside those buildings. Trump has championed religious liberty.