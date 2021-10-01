CAL THOMAS: The death, debt and debauched Democrats

After last week’s House vote that saw all but one Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), and no Republicans vote for the Women’s Health and Protection Act, a bill that would establish a federal right to an abortion, the party that once claimed to stand for “the little guy” — the littlest being the unborn baby — has now hit the trifecta. It has become the party of death, debt, and debauchery. Deception could be added, but that would require changing the metaphor to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

If the Democrats’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill clears both houses of Congress (at the moment a dubious proposition, but stay tuned), it will increase the national debt past already unsustainable levels. The effect will likely be to addict more people to government and thus bring more votes for Democrats, who will likely warn people not to vote for Republicans, or risk losing their government benefits.

President Biden claims the spending will be “paid for” by raising taxes on “the rich” and corporations, a refrain Democrats have sung for decades, along with the “pay their fair share” lyric. It isn’t true. Even if the government imposed a 100 percent tax on the rich and corporations it would not be enough to pay the bill, according to the Manhattan Institute and a number of others who have done the math.