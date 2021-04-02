CAL THOMAS: The George Floyd narrative

From there, the video shows the officer moving Floyd to the sidewalk. “He was noncompliant throughout this procedure,” says Parry. Floyd was not under arrest, but he was in custody and officers then began to conduct an investigation into what happened in the store. This included another officer interviewing two people in the car with Floyd.

“They were trying to determine why Mr. Floyd was behaving in a noncompliant, bizarre and incoherent manner,” Parry says.

After noticing foam around Floyd’s mouth, one of the officers asks Floyd if he had taken drugs. Floyd responded he had been “hooping,” which is defined as “putting drugs in the anus, resulting in a quick and intense high.”

When the officers attempted to place Floyd in a squad car pending information about the drugs he had taken and the reaction they produced, Floyd screamed he was claustrophobic and again resisted.

The video shows he was then taken out of the car and police complying with his request to lie down. Before lying down, according to Parry, Floyd shouted seven times that he couldn’t breathe.

It was at that point Officer Chauvin begins to kneel on Floyd’s neck, which Parry says, “is entirely consistent with what is taught” at the Minneapolis police department academy.