CAL THOMAS: The new ‘know-nothing’ party

Shouldn’t House Democrats also remove “In God We Trust” from the wall behind the speaker’s chair and from our money, too? Atheists don’t believe in God. Doesn’t inclusion demand their beliefs also be respected?

The House restrooms are bound to be next, along with doing away with gender-specific changing rooms in the House gym. How comfortable will a female member or staffer be when she (oops, sorry again for that pronoun) walks into a restroom and finds several people formerly called men already there? The House leadership doesn’t have to worry about such encounters. They have their own restrooms. It’s another instance where leadership imposes rules on others without having to impose any on themselves.

What will Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben, the newly installed female House chaplain, be required to say under these new rules? Instead of praying to “Heavenly Father,” perhaps to satisfy gender neutrality, will she have to say, “to whom it may concern”?

A preview of what may be coming occurred last Sunday when Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri, delivered the opening prayer. As The Washington Times reported, Cleaver said: “‘in the name of the monotheistic god,’ then added what sounded like ‘Brahma,’ before finishing with ‘and god known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and a-woman.’”