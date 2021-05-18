CAL THOMAS: The Republican dilemma

Observing the ouster of Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership position and her criticism of former president Donald Trump reminded me of a ’70s TV ad for Listerine mouthwash. The company attempted to use the product’s bad taste to its advantage. The ad said: “It’s got the taste people hate – twice a day.”

The Republican establishment might hate Donald Trump, but they would be hard-pressed to deny how effective his policies were, pre-COVID-19. The 74 million people who voted for him is a formidable number. Whatever some people might think of his personality – and I deplore how he demeans others – no one can credibly deny he was more successful than any modern Republican president. The question is, can he do it again? Last year’s election was unique due to the pandemic with many people using mail-in ballots, fearful of going to the polls. That appeared to drive up the number of voters.

Cheney’s main distaste for Trump is that he continues to claim the 2020 election was fraudulent and that he should have been declared the winner. I won’t go down that dead-end road again. I will point out that people have short memories, especially when the major media do not report that contesting election outcomes is not unique to Donald Trump.