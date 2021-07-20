Cal Thomas: Truth and COVID-19

Some people questioned these and other comments. For their skepticism they were banned from social media and called spreaders of disinformation, even kooks.

The UK, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates in the world, is seeing a surge in COVID cases because of the Delta variant.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says the Pfizer vaccine is “weaker” against the Delta variant. This, after we were told — again by “experts”— the drug is effective against this strain. Which is it? No wonder the public is confused.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the administration is in “regular touch” with social media about what they are allowing to be posted on their platforms. President Biden has said that people who spread disinformation were “killing people.” Is that true?

The government and the heads of social media companies that contributed large amounts of money to the political campaigns of Biden and other Democrats now claim the ability to distinguish between fact and fiction. Given their track record it does not instill confidence for the vast majority who know little more than the so-called experts. How do we know their future statements can be trusted when previous ones have been problematic?