CAL THOMAS: What to cut? Plenty

As The Wall Street Journal has noted, most of the House bill has less to do with the virus and more to do with paying lobbyists and other groups favorable to Democrats.

There’s another $7.2 billion for paycheck protection, which again would be less expensive and possibly unnecessary if businesses were allowed to reopen. When this money runs out and businesses are still mostly closed, will there be more spending, adding to the already unsustainable debt?

There’s $86 billion to rescue 185 pension plans, which, as the Journal notes, have been “chronically underfunded due to lax federal standards and accounting rules. Yet the bailout comes with no real reform.” That’s the thing about so many government programs. They never have to fix a problem, only demonstrate good intentions so politicians can save their careers.

Public elementary and secondary schools, most of which remain closed thanks to teachers’ unions that wish to extract even more money for themselves, without returning to classrooms, are targeted to receive $129 billion. Schools don’t have to reopen to get the money, despite the science, which Biden promised to rely on, that says young children are least likely to become infected. The Congressional Budget Office has said that Congress previously authorized $113 billion for schools, but that most of that money has not been spent.