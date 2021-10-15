CAL THOMAS: Words and pictures

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS.org) makes a point I have not seen elsewhere. It contends that several countries, supposedly allies of the United States, are complicit in enhancing the migrant flow: “… the United States has never seen fit to publicly acknowledge that Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica are doing this to the American people. The American public hardly knows of it. Nor has the United States sought to diplomatically leverage any of the governments to instead disrupt, slow, or outright halt the flows of people long before they reach Mexico. This strange state of tolerance and American public ignorance, even during the Trump administration, endures, despite the fact that all three of these nations are ideally positioned as trail-route bottlenecks where new U.S. strategies can significantly attenuate the problem if all involved simply acknowledge that it is happening and there is a political will to press for a solution.”