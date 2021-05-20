Children’s Cancer Partners gives kids a fighting chance

Her name is Hope. A single mom who was putting her life back together after an ugly divorce. Then came COVID-19, and she lost her job.
Just when it seemed things could not get worse, her precious 2-year-old was diagnosed with retino-blastoma and referred to Duke Eye Institute for treatment. The hospital social worker, as they always do, referred Hope to Children’s Cancer Partners; she was overwhelmed.
Duke is a three-hour drive from Florence, a trip she would be making three times or more each month, with overnights, for 18-24 months. That’s if things go well. Hope had been on the verge of selling her car just to pay the rent. Imagine yourself in her shoes!
We reached out within 24 hours, our standard, and assured her we would be with her and Tiffany throughout their journey. We helped her get forbearance on her rent and her car payments; got her child support reinstated and then did our usual – treatment, travel and lodging assistance (the Ronald McDonald House at Duke was closed by COVID-19 restrictions), meals away from home and in-kind help with household needs, personal toiletries, etc.
Did you know you can’t buy diapers with food stamps?
We visit with Hope at least once a month (currently by ZOOM) to know what she needs to ensure Tiffany’s access to on-time and complete treatment. We report to her Duke Children’s Hospital social worker each month to coordinate support properly. Two months ago Hope needed help with brakes and tires. She’s found a part-time remote job that allows her to work from home, and we’re quite proud of her resilience, finding her “new normal.”
Hope is one of 1,412 stories we could share. She lives among you in Florence County, like six or seven other Florence families we will be helping this year.
We are Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, serving Florence – and the entire Carolinas.
We were started back in 2001 by the Spartanburg chapter of Optimist International, helping local kids for 14 years. We were “discovered” at Christmas time in 2015 by extraordinary and distant benefactors who later challenged us to grow and made a multi-year commitment, with the expectation that we would find local partners in all the places we serve. From one county we grew across two entire states, from 20 children to an estimated 1,700-plus this year.
We are supported entirely with gifts and grants, assisted by more than 400 active volunteers and driven by our mission: to provide comprehensive support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer, to improve their overall quality of life.
This will be, we hope, our third year partnering with United Way of Florence County, and we are deeply grateful for their embrace of our service model. We are as local as the nearest brave child battling cancer, but our Family Advocates are based at our offices in Spartanburg and Durham. Every dollar you provide is one we do not have to raise elsewhere to help your children.
With only three pediatric cancer centers in South Carolina – the nearest two-plus hours away from you in Charleston, we are the safety net for your children against the No. 1 disease killer of Carolina children. One in 5 will not survive, but those of rural or poor families face risks three times greater than other children.
With your help, we make sure they all have the best fighting chance. Our support ranges broadly but averages $1,494 per child per year. We walk alongside each child until they turn 21, helping with late effects from treatment.
In every Carolina community we serve, we are working to build local and sustainable support, especially through introduction of our Kidz in Lids program into local schools. United Way support is a badge of honor that shows we matter in Florence, and we hope that will encourage your neighbors to learn more about us and the work we have been doing so quietly amongst you for these past four years.
We don’t just want your money. Honest! We need people in Florence County who see the desperation that fell on Hope and Tiffany and want to make a difference as CCP volunteers. Our name celebrates Partners, and we’d love to have more, please.
Laura Allen is the executive director of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas.