Children’s Cancer Partners gives kids a fighting chance

Her name is Hope. A single mom who was putting her life back together after an ugly divorce. Then came COVID-19, and she lost her job.

Just when it seemed things could not get worse, her precious 2-year-old was diagnosed with retino-blastoma and referred to Duke Eye Institute for treatment. The hospital social worker, as they always do, referred Hope to Children’s Cancer Partners; she was overwhelmed.

Duke is a three-hour drive from Florence, a trip she would be making three times or more each month, with overnights, for 18-24 months. That’s if things go well. Hope had been on the verge of selling her car just to pay the rent. Imagine yourself in her shoes!

We reached out within 24 hours, our standard, and assured her we would be with her and Tiffany throughout their journey. We helped her get forbearance on her rent and her car payments; got her child support reinstated and then did our usual – treatment, travel and lodging assistance (the Ronald McDonald House at Duke was closed by COVID-19 restrictions), meals away from home and in-kind help with household needs, personal toiletries, etc.

Did you know you can’t buy diapers with food stamps?