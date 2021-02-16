CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Is it too late to turn down the temperature?

One of my favorite allegories is the one about the frog in the pot of water who got used to the slowly rising temperature of a warming pot and ended up boiled to death.

In some ways, I feel as if society has been on the menu for quite some time now. But here we are, in 2021, and life is very different from the way it was when I was born in 1961. It all happened incrementally, while very few of us noticed that the temperature was rising in the societal pot.

The most obvious example is abortion. Who would have thought 60 years ago that a pregnant woman could decide she didn’t want to have a child, and that with very few exceptions, no one could stop her from becoming un-pregnant? Back then, abortion was hidden in the shadows because we thought it was a shameful, cruel and immoral act. Now, though, it’s completely legal. Not only that, the “choice” is celebrated by the daughters of women who chose life. We even have a president who wants to codify abortion in our laws.