CITIZEN COLUMN: A chicken, a road and some eggs

Which was first: the chicken or the egg? And why did the chicken cross the road?

I can answer these questions and a few others by telling you my story about a chicken hanging out behind our house.

Cluck Cluck, as I have lovingly named her, was discovered by my husband and our neighbor last fall.

The two of them were conversing across the fence about whatever two men converse about when this clucker walked from behind some trees and passed between them. Both men accused the other of having a pet chicken. I suspect neither of them thinks of a chicken as a proper pet, and they both denied ownership.

Now I am a country girl, and I was schooled in country ways because that is where I grew up. The town of Olanta had residents living on the outskirts who could provide you with a Sunday dinner bird. I thought I knew about chickens, even if we didn’t have them in the yard as many in the country did.

The arrival of Cluck Cluck proved that my knowledge of chickens lacked understanding in so many areas.

First came the question of if the pretty black chicken strutting around in my backyard and digging the pine straw out of the flower beds is he or she.