CITIZEN COLUMN: A chicken, a road and some eggs

Which was first: the chicken or the egg? And why did the chicken cross the road?
I can answer these questions and a few others by telling you my story about a chicken hanging out behind our house.
Cluck Cluck, as I have lovingly named her, was discovered by my husband and our neighbor last fall.
The two of them were conversing across the fence about whatever two men converse about when this clucker walked from behind some trees and passed between them. Both men accused the other of having a pet chicken. I suspect neither of them thinks of a chicken as a proper pet, and they both denied ownership.
Now I am a country girl, and I was schooled in country ways because that is where I grew up. The town of Olanta had residents living on the outskirts who could provide you with a Sunday dinner bird. I thought I knew about chickens, even if we didn’t have them in the yard as many in the country did.
The arrival of Cluck Cluck proved that my knowledge of chickens lacked understanding in so many areas.
First came the question of if the pretty black chicken strutting around in my backyard and digging the pine straw out of the flower beds is he or she.
Being aggravating about digging up my flower beds makes me assume it is a male. My husband takes one look and says she. Even though he seemed confident in his answer, I still had lingering questions that only recently proved him to be correct. Our neighbor found some eggs.
So I now have answers to a few of my questions. Cluck Cluck is a she, she is pretty and she can strut her stuff as she digs up the flower beds. The other answered question is about the chicken and the egg. The chicken in my story came first, and it took several months to find the egg.
The next big question is why the chicken crossed the road. I do not need a Google satellite map to tell me that my home is surrounded by roads. It is a certainty that this lovely black hen risked life and limb crossing at least one or two roads to reach my flower beds. The lingering unknown question is why she picked us and our neighbor’s yard as the promised land.
Being an animal lover, my first concern is if she has water and enough to eat. Cluck Cluck arrives in a timely manner each day to meet my husband at the gate between our yards as he fills her water bowl and scoops a handful of cracked corn into her food plate.
She remains unseen most of the day, preferring the neighbor’s side of the fence, but when she sees my husband in the afternoon, she comes running. Michael and Cluck Cluck have bonded, and she follows at his heel as he retrieves her bag of food from the storage building.
Before he pours out her daily portion, he reaches in the bag and offers her some in his hand, which thrills both. Seeds go flying about as she pecks away.
The Cluck, as my husband calls her, will never end up in a frying pan. I almost immediately formed an attachment to her, and I could never bear the thought of having her for dinner.
When our neighbor showed up with a box of her eggs, it took a few mindful minutes to resolve the conflict of eating what amounts to a pet’s eggs. Before I could reconcile my conflicts, I heard a frying pan rattling on the stove with the announcement that we were having egg sandwiches. I discreetly peeked at the eggs in the frying pan, not sure what I was looking for. Something in the back of my mind said her eggs were not the same as the ones we get from Piggly Wiggly.
It turns out that the organic eggs from this free-range chicken tasted pretty good. The same eggs would cost a fortune at the grocery store.
So that is my chicken story. She crossed the road to get to my house, and I’m glad she did. At my house, the chicken was here first, then came the eggs.
I worry about her survival but on the other hand she made it for several months through the winter. No doubt about it. She is living the chicken dream.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.