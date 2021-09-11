CITIZEN COLUMN: A day of horror

It was a beautiful late summer Tuesday morning. I typically get to work early in the morning for paperwork and to collect my thoughts for the day ahead.

About 8:30 that morning I stood up to look at the train yard across the street, a favorite view. The small TV set on my desk, long before our ubiquitous downstreaming internet, suddenly took a high pitch. I moved to look and in horror saw a large commercial jet liner heading straight for the North Twin Tower in New York City.

My first thought was oh, no, this can’t be happening again, as I remembered the 1945 B25 crash into the Empire State Building in fog and Corey Lidle’s 2006 crash into a condo building, misjudging the width of the river.

NO, this was into the city, in perfect weather, where no plane should ever go. AND THEN I WATCHED, DUMBFOUNDED, IN SHOCK, as it plowed right into the tower, 8:46 a.m., covering what looked like about 10 floors.

The smoke and the fireI couldn’t believe it. I screamed and yelled, and the rest of the office came running. And then only a few minutes later another one. Now it was obvious, of course, that “this” was terrorism. This was a bombing. At 9:03 a.m., the second plane crashed into the South Tower.