CITIZEN COLUMN: A penny for your thoughts

In general, my husband and I have adhered to the quarantine rules to protect ourselves from encountering the virus.
Neither of us often venture out at times that are not considered essential. But there are times when we fraudulently justify a shopping trip or excursion just because we need to alter our routine or keep from going crazy. In other words, we need to get out of the house.
An outing for bird seed was one of those fictitiously justified shopping trips. We found the bird seed two aisles over from where it used to be, and we made our way to the checkout line. A handwritten sign haphazardly taped to the plexiglass shield between us and the checkout clerk in bold letters stated, “correct change, or cards only.” I was surprised and confused. What does that mean? The clerk explains they have no coins to make change.
My husband, who is out and about more than I am, says finding similar signs at other businesses is starting to become common. I should have picked up on this latest shortage, or as one news story put it, “circulation disruption,” before now. I saw the news articles and listened to the media stories about this latest famine, but I did not think it applied to Florence. It seemed like the kind of thing that might occur in a big city or in a high population state like California or maybe Nevada, where people take their hard-earned money and put it in a one-armed bandit.
Do not try to blame the government. It is pointing the finger back at us, the consumer. The U.S. Mint is calling us, their pandemic quarantined citizens, a group of penny-pinching hoarders. They claim that around the time the COVID-19 virus reared its ugly head, people began hoarding their pocket change. If that is true, there must be a lot of overflowing piggy banks in homes around town, because Walmart and Lowes cannot make change for a dollar.
The U.S. Mint says this latest fiasco is our fault, yet if I remember correctly, the mint a few years ago started making commemorative quarters and encouraged folks to collect one from each state. They made a big deal of it, even selling booklets to keep your quarter collection in.
Over the past few years, they have complained that it cost more to make a coin than the coin is worth. They have experimented with $1 coins several times, failing miserably because people simply did not want them. It makes one wonder if this latest “circulation disruption” is a ploy by the government to move us to a cashless society and blame the whole thing on us, the pandemic nickel-and-dime hoarders.
Ok, I admit it. I have been hoarding my loose change for years. Well, let me correct that. I hoard my husband’s loose change. I successfully put together a nickel and dime pocket change coup when we first got married. Under the pretense of keeping things neat, clean and organized, I gather up his loose change at bedtime when he empties his pockets and deposit it in a bag I keep in a drawer of his desk. When the desk drawer starts to drag from the weight of the coins, I hand the bag to him and ask that he take my coins to one of those machines at the grocery store and convert it into paper money. He brings me back $25 or $30 dollars in paper currency, of his money, that I claim as mine, so I have some mad money to spend.
That is coming to an end as well. He seldom has pocket change anymore, because he mostly shops at Walmart and Lowes. The coin bag is empty and the quarters I kept in the console of the car for emergency milkshakes will not buy me a Pepsi.
This has the makings of a bad situation. The gum ball industry will come to a halt, because there are no quarters to put in the brightly painted machines on a pedestal you find by the exits of many stores.
What about the snack machines and the soft drink machines? What is their future? There will be no coins for the laundry mat or those aggravating parking meters strategically placed all over the USC campus.
How about the tooth fairy? Are we putting her out to pasture? What do we tell our toothless children and grandchildren? Do we tell them that the tooth fairy is enjoying her pension and is now living in a retirement community that has her on lockdown until the pandemic goes away?
Babies born during the pandemic will grow up and be puzzled when we say things like, “A penny for your thoughts,” or “Give me your 2 cents worth.”
They are likely to ask … what is a penny?
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!