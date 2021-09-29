CITIZEN COLUMN: A SENIOR’S PERSPECTIVE: Football, tennis and golf

4. Golf as an art form. Rather than worrying about score at all, just play the game as an art form. Try to hit as many beautiful shots as you can.

Arnold Palmer said that many people find their art in paintings, sculptures, photographs and such. But for Arnie, his art was to see the ball shoot up and hang in the deep blue sky amongst the fluffy clouds, before gently falling to the lush greenery below. If you simply must keep score, then count the number of beautiful shots you hit, ignoring the rest. Then enjoy lying in bed that night and reliving each one of them, as you happily drift off to sleep.

5. “Have fun, and when you get tired, go home.” That is what Mr. Abbott, a 107-year-old playwright, answered when asked his secret to a long life.

For the golfer, it translates into, “Play until you get tired, and then skip the rest and go to the 19th hole!” My Uncle Marion, in his 80s, didn’t even complete holes anymore. He’d play each hole until he had enough, then pick up his ball and go on to the next tee.

It might be interesting to shoot your age every day. That is, just play until you have, say, 80 strokes, and see if you can get further into the course each time you play.

6. “You’ve gotta be somewhere.” Those are the immortal words of my friend, Townsend Holt. You might “be” at home, work or traveling in the car. But at any given point in time, “you’ve gotta be somewhere.” So, I say, “Why not on the golf course?”

Dr. Tom Dorsel is resident emeritus of Florence, currently living in exile on the golf courses of Hilton Head Island. Contact him and also find his best-selling book, “Golf: The Mental Game,” on Facebook or at Dorsel.com.