CITIZEN COLUMN: A SENIOR’S PERSPECTIVE: Football, tennis and golf

Golf is my day job, but I have recently started moonlighting with tennis. My new best friend is the ball machine, and we go at it regularly. We never argue. “Old faithful” always puts the ball right where I want it, and most of the time I return it.
Football
But my real passion is college football. I suffer from a mild form of depression between football seasons.
But there’s a problem in recent years: I am not getting to see the players I anticipated seeing play each season. That’s because a bunch of them were knocked out during summer practice, a lot more in the first few games, and still more will be gone before the season ends – all due to injuries.
As I watch the teams’ rosters dwindle, I lament not seeing the best teams with their best players on the field. Is college football going to be a competitive game of kick, run, pass and clean block and tackle, or is it going to be a street-fight, a brawl, a bone-crushing bloodbath creating injuries that reduce the game down to the winner being the last man standing? Is it going to be a contest of skill and strategy, or is it going to be a matter of break the other guy’s leg, give him a concussion and, otherwise, beat him into submission?
Of course, we want our players to be tough and aggressive and football to be a challenging game. But a reenactment of the gladiators being fed to the lions is not necessary. I want to see a game with the best players on the field, not a bunch of third-stringers, however dedicated they might be, who get into the game after the melee, only because they have survived by dutifully sitting on the bench until the dust cleared.
Senior tennis
Now, you might say, “How does football lead us to tennis.” Well, I submit that a similarity does exist, especially with senior’s singles, which I prefer rather than resigning myself to nothing but doubles in old age. Now I know tennis is more than just a game of serve, return, rally and volley. It is also a game of running north, south, east and west while capitalizing on exceptional fitness, agility, skill and perseverance.
But when you reach the senior level, I ask a question similar to the one I asked about football: “Are we going to make matches a contest of skill; that is, which player can better send the ball low over the net with beautiful forehands and backhands, as well as making nice returns? Or are we going to make it a contest of who can run all over the place, make sudden stops, twist and turn, dive on the ground and do things a septuagenarian body is not inclined to survive?”
If skill is what we want, then, for Pete’s sake, hit the ball TO each other (which is no small feat in itself), and keep doing so until one player fails to execute properly and loses a point.
Senior golf
Now, back to my day job. Nobody was more competitive than me in my 50 years of tournament golf. But times have changed. It is now senior golf, and the scores reflect that state of affairs. Now, if you are a senior who can still play competitively, I don’t care if you are 90, go for it, and more power to you. But if you are struggling a bit with golf, compared to how you used to play, consider the following:
1. Play appropriate tees. What fun is it hitting 3-wood into every green … and still not getting there? Choose tees based on the variety of clubs you want to be hitting into greens, not just based on the overall length of the course.
By playing appropriate tees, you also bring the design of the course back into play. That is, fairway bunkers, water and doglegs, which you can no longer reach from the back tees, will once again become strategic considerations regarding how you play various holes.
2. Keep alternative scores. Rather than just keeping your score in relation to par: (a) Play match play against the course. Par and you win the hole, bogey is a tie, more than bogey and the course wins the hole. (b) Keep a long game score (fairways hit, greens hit, etc.) and a short game score (number of putts, ups and downs, sandies, etc.).
3. Mastery golf. Consider taking shots over till you get them right, creating a “mastery score” based on how many extra shots it takes you to “master” your target score.
For example, you might set even par as your target score, and say it takes you 30 extra attempts on various shots during the round to actually shoot even par. Thus, 30 would be your “mastery score,” a number you can then try to beat the next time out (e.g., shooting even par with 23 extra shots). You pretty much have to play “mastery golf” by yourself, and nine holes is enough. Playing by yourself is fun, too – just you and “old man par.”
4. Golf as an art form. Rather than worrying about score at all, just play the game as an art form. Try to hit as many beautiful shots as you can.
Arnold Palmer said that many people find their art in paintings, sculptures, photographs and such. But for Arnie, his art was to see the ball shoot up and hang in the deep blue sky amongst the fluffy clouds, before gently falling to the lush greenery below. If you simply must keep score, then count the number of beautiful shots you hit, ignoring the rest. Then enjoy lying in bed that night and reliving each one of them, as you happily drift off to sleep.
5. “Have fun, and when you get tired, go home.” That is what Mr. Abbott, a 107-year-old playwright, answered when asked his secret to a long life.
For the golfer, it translates into, “Play until you get tired, and then skip the rest and go to the 19th hole!” My Uncle Marion, in his 80s, didn’t even complete holes anymore. He’d play each hole until he had enough, then pick up his ball and go on to the next tee.
It might be interesting to shoot your age every day. That is, just play until you have, say, 80 strokes, and see if you can get further into the course each time you play.
6. “You’ve gotta be somewhere.” Those are the immortal words of my friend, Townsend Holt. You might “be” at home, work or traveling in the car. But at any given point in time, “you’ve gotta be somewhere.” So, I say, “Why not on the golf course?”
Dr. Tom Dorsel is resident emeritus of Florence, currently living in exile on the golf courses of Hilton Head Island. Contact him and also find his best-selling book, “Golf: The Mental Game,” on Facebook or at Dorsel.com.