CITIZEN COLUMN: A toasty story

The margarine soaked through the bread and made a mess on the pan. I remember trying to hide the pan in the oven so I would not have to wash it. He remembers his mom lined the pan with foil, so they didn’t have to wash it. I’m not sure why we didn’t do that. The logic probably was that there were two daughters in our family old enough to wash the pan.

My dad liked Orange Marmalade on his toast. His dad ate whatever was placed on the table. He remembered lots of grape and strawberry being the jam or jelly of choice. Strawberry jam is my favorite. Michael is like his dad. His favorite is whatever is on the table.

We did not cut or slice the toast as I remember. We lathered up the toast on the toasted side with jam, holding the whole slice by the crust and tried to eat it before the jam broke thru the margarine soft spot in the middle.

My sister, Donnette, didn’t like the crust and pinched off the edges while she ate. While Net disliked the crust, I fought for the heel slice. That was like having a whole slice of crust.

He on the other hand says his mom cut the slices in half before applying the jam or jelly. They just sliced it right down the middle. He couldn’t remember a reason why. That’s just the way they did it.