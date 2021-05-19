CITIZEN COLUMN: A tribute to Mama

I could talk all day about the many things she taught us and still need more time. But in closing, the main lesson that Mama taught us is what’s holding us together here today. She taught us about God. There was not a day that went by that she didn’t say or mention something about the “Good Master.” She always said she “didn’t want to suffer,” and she would ask the “Good Master to help her be ready when He come.” I really believe that Mama’s prayer was answered the other day. She always said she and Ruth “wasn’t much” when it came to certain things, especially saying goodbye. She wouldn’t have wanted no long drawn out goodbye and no big fuss made over her. Even her passing was just the way she lived her life. She was seen and not heard. I thank God that we had our Mama for as long as we did.