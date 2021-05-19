CITIZEN COLUMN: A tribute to Mama

The month of May has been bittersweet. It began with Mother’s Day, and all things considered mine turned out really good.
I preached a sermon for Mother’s Day at True Christian Church in Sumter, and it was very uplifting. I spoke about Mary, the mother of Jesus, and how she endured so many things. Even while dying on the cross, Jesus made provisions for her by asking his disciple John to “behold your mother.” That in and of itself was a Mother’s Day message to us all.
I want to share the tribute I did for my mother when she passed away in May 2007.
My Tribute to Mama
Mittie R. McCall
Proud. Elegant. Independent. Stylish. Just a few of the many words we could use to describe our Mama, but out of all of the things she ever was or wanted to be, she was the most proud of being our mother, and how appropriate that her home going celebration be on Mother’s Day.
I want to talk about just a few of the many things she taught us, not so much by her words as by her example. She taught all of us lessons that will carry us through life, lessons that we would never have learned in school. She would say, “get that good learning so you can work in the shade or in a cool air condition place.” She believed in hard work (she said “none of my children is lazy”) and she believed in saving for a “rainy day.”
She used to tell us to “keep your face clean.” I thought she meant “washing your face,” because she always told us to “keep your skin up,” but she also meant that if you go someplace, “do right and know how to act” so you won’t be ashamed to show your face again.
She was not a complainer. I’m not saying she didn’t have her bad days, but if she did, she never showed it. She was a doer right on up until Wednesday afternoon. A lot of times June would tell her to stop doing so much and being out in the yard and the garden all the time, but her defense was, He wasn’t going to do it so she had to.”
She taught us to be seen and not heard, and always “stay in your place.” She said, “Don’t think you above nothing, cause you never know what you got to come to.”
We all know she was a homebody, didn’t like to be off from home for too long or too far. She and Eb would make a whole day out of getting their hair done, going out to eat and shopping, but you better believe she’d be back home “fo’ night.” She said when she was raising her children, especially the older ones.
She didn’t go to the ballgames and other places. She’d stay home and keep her children and her house clean. She said she never put her children off on nobody. She kept us herself. She used to compare Angela’s parenting to her own because Angela makes sure her kids get up and eat breakfast before they go to school, and she don’t be dropping them off “this place and that one” to stay with “such and such a one.”
We also know Mama NEVER looked her age. She would dress, everything matching, hair done, makeup on. When somebody would say how good she looked, she’d just smile and say, “Well, I’m hanging in there.”
One day, Justin, one of Angela’s twins, tricked me. He said, “Aunt Barbara, how old is Grandma Mittie?” I said “Grandma Mittie don’t like to tell nobody how hold she is, so if I tell you, you can’t tell NOBODY.” He said “OK.” So I said “She’s 81.” Well he went straight to Mama’s house and said “Grandma Mittie, Aunt Barbara said you 81!”
As we got older and more sophisticated, we pronounced our words correctly, but we would still find ourselves talking to Mama and saying words like “yunner” and “well, suh.”
She taught us not to beg or steal. “Work for what you want.”
One of my earliest recollections about Mama was when I first started school. She told me, “Don’t let nobody be playing in your hair,” and “Don’t go wearing other people’s clothes.” I had this little red, white and blue sweater, and she said, “Don’t take this off, and don’t let nobody else wear it.”
Well, I got to school and the very first person I met was this little girl named Kim McFarland. She had the longest, thickest and prettiest pony tails I had ever seen. I wanted to impress her so she would be my friend, and I let her wear my sweater. That day went by way too fast, cause the next thing I knew it was time to go home, and Daddy came to pick me up. Oh, oh. Kim still had my sweater on, and I went to get it from her, and Daddy gave me a look like, “You in trouble.” I just knew he was going to tell Mama as soon as we got home. He must not have ever told her, though, ’cause I remember that day very well, and I don’t recall a beating being a part of it.
She also taught us that “everybody is not going to be your friend. There are some people who won’t like you, and you ain’t never got to do nothing to them.”
Another thing I recall, I must have been about 15 years old, and I discovered that Mama had a sense of humor. Oh, she would laugh at different things at different times, but we didn’t play around with her. We just knew better.
Well, from what I hear, becoming a grandmama can turn a mama into a whole other person. Boy was that true. The grandchildren seemed to get away with stuff we never even thought about. For instance, when Smity started school, he came home one day and Mama was sitting in her chair by the front door. He said, “Mama, write your name in the air.” She did. He said, “Now erase it.” She did, and he said, “Who you waving at?” She grabbed Smity, and I hurried up and got out of the way. I gave him the same look Daddy had given me, “You in trouble.” But then I heard something totally unexpected. Mama was laughing! She was hugging Smity and laughing! I couldn’t believe it. Somehow I don’t think it would’ve been so funny if one of us (children) had done that.
But, thank God for the grandchildren, cause after they started coming along, Mama started to mellow out, and I was able to finish school in one piece. My brothers and sisters don’t think I got very many beatings, but I sure do.
I could talk all day about the many things she taught us and still need more time. But in closing, the main lesson that Mama taught us is what’s holding us together here today. She taught us about God. There was not a day that went by that she didn’t say or mention something about the “Good Master.” She always said she “didn’t want to suffer,” and she would ask the “Good Master to help her be ready when He come.” I really believe that Mama’s prayer was answered the other day. She always said she and Ruth “wasn’t much” when it came to certain things, especially saying goodbye. She wouldn’t have wanted no long drawn out goodbye and no big fuss made over her. Even her passing was just the way she lived her life. She was seen and not heard. I thank God that we had our Mama for as long as we did.
As I’ve gotten older I appreciate so much the values that we were taught, and I only hope to be able to pass them down to my own children. The days and times we live in now are very much different than when I was a child, but the core values are still the same. Happy Belated Mother’s Day to all of you who have given birth and to those who have taken on the role without ever having delivered.
I also want to encourage everyone with a living mother to show her some love, spend time with her and make her feel special. We only get one, and you don’t want to realize one day that you could’ve, should’ve, would’ve and it be too late. For those whose mother has gone on, cherish the memories and the love that she gave, and build a better relationship with your own offspring.
A Happy Belated Birthday to my son Coty Brooks on May 14. I hope it was all you wanted it to be and more. May God continue to bless you abundantly.
And a belated birthday shout-out to my sister Edneatha McCall on May 3. May God bless you with many, many more.
‘Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.