CITIZEN COLUMN: A war of world views

Before I started writing this column, I wrestled with the headline.

At first, I wanted it to say, “A battle for the mind of the masses.” Certainly this is what is going on in the world today.

From a historical perspective, this conflict and effort to control, manipulate, indoctrinate and ultimately dominate the mind of men has been waged for many millenniums. Ever since God made man from the dust of the earth and gave him charge over His creation and his subsequent fall, due to the enticement of the evil one, there has been a continual conflict for the mastery of the mind of man – both individually and collectively.

Practically, every approach and method have been employed in a never-ending attempt to influence and control the mind of the masses. Due to man’s psychological and emotional make-up, who or whatever controls the mind will control the man. This is true for the individual as well as the masses.

Every movement throughout the history of man (who desired to truly conquer and control the masses) knew that ultimately it would not be military conquest that would have a lasting effect. At the end of the day, it would be the conquest of the mind of the masses for better or worst. This has proved to be true with ideologies like Marxism and all of its offspring.