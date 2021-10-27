CITIZEN COLUMN: A war of world views

Before I started writing this column, I wrestled with the headline.
At first, I wanted it to say, “A battle for the mind of the masses.” Certainly this is what is going on in the world today.
From a historical perspective, this conflict and effort to control, manipulate, indoctrinate and ultimately dominate the mind of men has been waged for many millenniums. Ever since God made man from the dust of the earth and gave him charge over His creation and his subsequent fall, due to the enticement of the evil one, there has been a continual conflict for the mastery of the mind of man – both individually and collectively.
Practically, every approach and method have been employed in a never-ending attempt to influence and control the mind of the masses. Due to man’s psychological and emotional make-up, who or whatever controls the mind will control the man. This is true for the individual as well as the masses.
Every movement throughout the history of man (who desired to truly conquer and control the masses) knew that ultimately it would not be military conquest that would have a lasting effect. At the end of the day, it would be the conquest of the mind of the masses for better or worst. This has proved to be true with ideologies like Marxism and all of its offspring.
This is the case even in the religious realm. The political, economic and marketing aspects of our culture are also primarily driven and dominated by who or whatever have the greatest influence on the mind of the masses. Right here, I want to address the “War of world views.” I will get back to the matter of “A battle for the mind of the masses” in a forthcoming column. What is meant by the term “world view”? According to the World Book Dictionary, a world view is a view of life. It is one’s basic way of looking at life.
In my opinion – or perhaps more appropriately put, my classifying of the way people view life, especially in our culture and nation – there are two basic world views.
The first world view that influences and controls the majority of the people around the world can be classified as a secular world view. In my opinion and Judeo-Christian beliefs and perspectives, a secular world view is the way people see things from a non-biblical view. A secular world view (as stated from my perspective) is inclusive of all the other views whether they are cultural, geopolitical, socioeconomical, philosophical or even religious in nature.
The war of the world views, especially in the Western and American cultures, is a clash between the secular and spiritual (Christian) way of viewing things. For many centuries, due to the spread of Christianity as the most dominant religion to include Catholicism and all of the various Protestant denominations, the Christian world view has been the predominant world view that has impacted perhaps every facet of Western civilization.
Historically speaking (certainly to the dispute of some), the influence of Christianity on many (if not most) of the Western nations have made those nations more productive, creative, democratic and a positive influence on the rest of the world. Though far from perfect, no other influence or belief has helped to minister to the hurt and pain of suffering human beings around the world – from the Red Cross, to Doctors Without Borders, to Feed the Children, to Samaritan’s Purse and literally hundreds of other humanitarian groups with a Christian origin and distinction.
The positive influence of Christianity around the world is making an impact, not to mention the promulgation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Nevertheless, the once dominance of the Christian world view is regrettably being challenged and diminished by a secular world view that does not see, regard or respect the world view that made the Western civilizations (especially America) the envy of the world. This war of world views that has given the secularist the upper hand in the mind of the masses has legally redefined what constitutes marriage, the termination of unwanted pregnancies, normalized and popularized the gay and LGBTQ lifestyle and many other beliefs and practices that were once forbidden or marginalized.
If in addressing this issue of world views my method may seem somewhat biased or slanted toward the favor of the Christian world view, I admit that I am guilty. I am convinced (due to my biblical convictions) that if our nation continues to be dominated by those who embrace a secular world view and it in return continues to move the masses and citizenry away from the principles and practices that made us great, then as a nation, we ultimately can expect to be abandoned by the One who raised us. With that having been said, the following verses are appropriate to conclude:
“The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God” (Psalm 9:17).
“Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34).
Bishop Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.