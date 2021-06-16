CITIZEN COLUMN: Addressing racism in America: Fish or cut bait

Like similar program efforts across America, the challenge is to sustain the motivational commitments to bridge the racial divides. While we recognize that the nature of this topic is very time consuming, those of us who have been fully committed to the goals and objectives of making a difference, a positive difference in our society, must decide to either “Fish or Cut Bait.”

Those who are participating in discussions are to be commended for making a first step for the therapy, which will hopefully lead to actions that constructively address fairness, equity and injustice. The challenge is not to grow weary in our commitment. Listening to each other in an atmosphere of civility, politeness and respect is imperative. Listening to each other in a discussion about “Tulsa” would be an excellent beginning.

I recognize the fact that not everyone is ready or willing to engage in such a sensitive conversation about racial divisiveness. Quite frankly, if those of you who made the commitment had not done so, where would we be? In all of our settings, the beginning steps of racial understanding is asking the question, “What do we agree on?” Frequent and respectful contacts are requirements for sustaining positive relationships.