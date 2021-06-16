CITIZEN COLUMN: Addressing racism in America: Fish or cut bait

I believe that many of us wish that the subject of race would go away.
Unfortunately, that is not going to happen. Among other reasons, the issue of race has been and continues to be a part of the system in the United States of America for more than 400 years.
Throughout these years, sincere efforts have been made particularly by some white and African American individuals, organizations, churches and businesses to take corrective measures in making unjust practices just. These efforts include a local flavor as a result of a community survey a few years ago that identified the No. 1 problem in the Florence community as the racial divide.
Thus, under the leadership of Rev. Chris Handley, the associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church and others, Helping Florence Flourish was founded. A committee on Racial Bridging was one of four committees established, and it met regularly and alternately at First Presbyterian Church and Cumberland United Methodist Churches.
National leaders Dr. Tony Evans, the founder and senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, and Neddie Winters, the president of Mission Mississippi, were brought to Florence to help facilitate discussions and action plans. Perhaps one of the most powerful results was African American and white church congregations across denominational lines partnering to discuss the content of Evans’ book, “Oneness Embraced.”
Like similar program efforts across America, the challenge is to sustain the motivational commitments to bridge the racial divides. While we recognize that the nature of this topic is very time consuming, those of us who have been fully committed to the goals and objectives of making a difference, a positive difference in our society, must decide to either “Fish or Cut Bait.”
Those who are participating in discussions are to be commended for making a first step for the therapy, which will hopefully lead to actions that constructively address fairness, equity and injustice. The challenge is not to grow weary in our commitment. Listening to each other in an atmosphere of civility, politeness and respect is imperative. Listening to each other in a discussion about “Tulsa” would be an excellent beginning.
I recognize the fact that not everyone is ready or willing to engage in such a sensitive conversation about racial divisiveness. Quite frankly, if those of you who made the commitment had not done so, where would we be? In all of our settings, the beginning steps of racial understanding is asking the question, “What do we agree on?” Frequent and respectful contacts are requirements for sustaining positive relationships.
My wife often says that a genuine commitment to have an honest and non-threatening conversation, based upon a consensus to seek ways to implement compassionate acts in the racial divide, is a matter of the heart. Some people who have opposite opinions on a matter are not always readily accepting of another’s point of view.
Sadly, some of us are not open to treating all human beings within God’s commandments. Perhaps that is why Dr. Martin Luther King said that we may not be able to legislate morality, but we could use legislation to regulate behavior in our society.
When it comes to any position or role we may have in society, we have a responsibility to commit to do something positive and productive, or step aside and stop wasting time. That is the definition of “Fish or Cut Bait.” If you are committed to doing your best to make a positive difference in racially divided America and Florence in particular, please rekindle your enthusiasm and let us build on all of the good things and good people that we know and have yet to discover through new relationships.
Let us “Fish” for the good of mankind.
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.