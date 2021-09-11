CITIZEN COLUMN: Americans, it's praying time

I remember the tragedy of 9/11 very well. My husband had a doctor’s appointment that morning, and I had just gotten out of the shower and came back into the bedroom where he was attentively watching TV. He is a Sci-Fi fanatic, so I thought he was watching a movie.
It was to my horror and dismay that he said, “Look what’s going on.” I sat on the side of the bed and became enthralled as the story unfolded. Never in my wildest imagination did I ever think I would see something like this in my lifetime.
Sure, mankind has the technology and know-how for such a thing, but this is the United States of America. You hear about different things in different countries, but not America! Even seeing this with my own eyes, it was unbelievable.
Then other reporters on the scene began to explain what happened, and it became real to me. The loss of so many lives and buildings being destroyed was overwhelming. We were almost late for the appointment because it seemed like we couldn’t pull ourselves away from the television.
Days and even weeks later, the impact was still fresh in our minds. We prayed for those who had directly been impacted by this and asked God’s mercy to never be attacked like this again. We just recently heard about the fall of Afghanistan, and our prayers are once again centered on the current events. God forbid anyone try to take over the United States of America. It would be devastating, but we have to have faith. 2 Chronicles 7:14 (KJV) says, “If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
My fellow Americans, it’s praying time. We seem to have turned a blind eye and allowed things we know are not godly to become the “norm.” We need to stand up for what’s right but most of all to pray for the leadership of our country that they make godly decisions and not give us crosses too grievous to bear. We sometimes put our faith in the wrong places. We expect our leadership to make the right choices and provide the defense we need.
I am reminded of some of the Old Testament kings who often sought the wrong people for answers and eventually were defeated. However, the kings that sought God first were always victorious. Let’s get our priorities in place and heed the words of 2 Chronicles 7:14.
Even in our darkest times, remember that Jesus is the Light of the world. We can trust Him to see us through this and anything else that may come our way.
God bless you, and may God bless America.
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.