CITIZEN COLUMN: Americans, it's praying time

I remember the tragedy of 9/11 very well. My husband had a doctor’s appointment that morning, and I had just gotten out of the shower and came back into the bedroom where he was attentively watching TV. He is a Sci-Fi fanatic, so I thought he was watching a movie.

It was to my horror and dismay that he said, “Look what’s going on.” I sat on the side of the bed and became enthralled as the story unfolded. Never in my wildest imagination did I ever think I would see something like this in my lifetime.

Sure, mankind has the technology and know-how for such a thing, but this is the United States of America. You hear about different things in different countries, but not America! Even seeing this with my own eyes, it was unbelievable.

Then other reporters on the scene began to explain what happened, and it became real to me. The loss of so many lives and buildings being destroyed was overwhelming. We were almost late for the appointment because it seemed like we couldn’t pull ourselves away from the television.