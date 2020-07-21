Over the past 16 months, I have had the unique privilege and experience of helping move two very independent women from their homes, one to an independent living facility and one to a condominium.
One woman was 92 years of age and the other woman is 80. Reflecting on these moves, I have done a little research on what has occurred over the past 40-plus years as the population has aged and their desires on how they want to live the rest of their lives.
An astonishing statistic is that by the year 2050 there will be approximately 83.7 million people over the age of 65. That will almost match the number of dependent children living in the United States.
Taking care of the aging population has seen the enormous growth of a business, and this business will continue to grow, as there will be greater demand. In 1960, Del Webb opened the first Sun City in Phoenix, Arizona, for the over-55 population. There now are more than 55 Sun Cities in the United States, with Sun City Hilton Head and Sun City Carolina Lakes, six miles south of Charlotte, being the closest. These developed communities have various amenities, including golf courses, tennis courts, malls, churches, swimming pools, fitness center, libraries and much more.
Probably one of the largest over-55 communities is The Villages in Florida. It has a population of more than 157,000 with 56,265 single-family homes, attached homes and manufactured homes. It is replete with the same amenities as Sun City.
The operational resident capacity for independent living in the United States is 245,000. There are 28,000 assisted living facilities in the United States serving more than 1 million people with a better than a $73.6 billion economic impact. Nursing homes number 15,600 with 1.7 million beds occupied by 1.4 million patients. Women make up 65.6% of the population.
These moves were not easy by any stretch of the imagination. A few memories were boxed, but the majority were sent to recycling or sometimes had to be sold or thrown away. VHS tapes and cassette tapes were reminders of past technology. Cards and pictures, carefully selected for the occasion, with written notes, had to be recycled. A college diploma from 1948 and a picture of the college graduating class brought back fond memories.
Furniture, once treasured, had to be sold. Hopefully, someone would be willing to repurpose it. Mementos from various trips had to find a new home. The pictures on the walls had to find new homes, as well, along with the silver-plated items, china and crystal.
The walk-in closet full of clothes had to be sorted. The remaining clothes were either sold or donated. It is amazing what is amassed during our lives. What an unbelievable and heartbreaking task to determine what the most important items to keep are!
I reflect on how my grandparents lived until they died. All of them were home being taken care of by some family member until they passed. Even my own parents lived at home until they died.
Have the baby boomers set new standards on how they want to age? Being one of the richest generations, do they want a different lifestyle filled with various amenities? How do they want their families to interact with them and the expected support?
Women, especially, are much more independent than they were 40 or 50 years ago. They have worked, made difficult decisions, managed a family and a job and taken care of their finances. They are technologically savvy and well-educated.
Do they seek an independence that wasn’t there previously? Maybe aging family members don’t want to be dependent on their families but have their own lives? Do they want to be free to make their own decisions as long as they can and have their own friends and social life?
I guess I may be able to answer some of these questions, for as I grow older, I find myself asking some of those same questions. However, I will offer some wonderful advice. As I stated in a previous paragraph, it is amazing what we amass.
If you are contemplating downsizing or possibly moving into a retirement community, take the time now to start the sorting and determine what must be saved. It will be easier for you and your family when you make that final decision.
