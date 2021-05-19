CITIZEN COLUMN: An analysis of Brown v. Board of Education and some of today’s decisions

Too, the quality and commitment of the instructional staff, administrative leadership, support staff and parental involvement are imperatives for the best outcomes involving our children. When health issues such as COVID-19 hit our communities, those with lesser resources are particularly vulnerable to negative consequences.

Some of us have been around long enough to know that without federal intervention and assistance in some of our states, justice delayed is justice denied. Doing the right thing is always a matter of godliness, fairness, principles and truth.

Unfortunately, race is a major factor when it comes to politics. However, look at the composition of the 1954 Supreme Court when Justice Marshall successfully argued his case for the families. Let us examine the challenges of the 2020 presidential elections in the states of Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Elected officials stood for truth, democracy and principles, irrespective of race and demographics.

In spite of the efforts to suppress the voting rights of African American, Asian, Latino and other groups of important people, I have the audacity to believe that the conscience of those who fear God and respect His Commandments, will prevail in doing that which is Godly.