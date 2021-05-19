CITIZEN COLUMN: An analysis of Brown v. Board of Education and some of today’s decisions

One of the most memorable dates for me in United States history is the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Supreme Court Decision in which the Supreme Court ruled that segregated schools are inherently unequal and therefore unconstitutional.
When the decision was handed down, I was a second-grade student attending Holmes Elementary School, which at that time was located at the present site of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church at 1305 E. Cheves St. in Florence. My classmates and neighborhood children in east Florence walked to school, rain, shine, sleet or snow. Fellow students in North Florence walked to North Vista Elementary School, and our fellow students in West Florence walked to Carver Elementary School.
Likewise, elementary students were bussed to Mars Bluff, Willow Creek and Savannah Grove elementary schools. Students attended Wilson Junior and Senior High Schools respectively in grades seven through 12. All of these schools were segregated until the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) successfully filed a School Desegregation Lawsuit that was ordered implemented in the beginning of the school year in 1970, sixteen years after the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Supreme Court Decision.
Students at Wilson High School who were enrolled in Ms. Evelyn Hall’s Senior Citizenship Class learned about the characteristics and functions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government. As students, we were also required to learn and quote the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the United States Constitution.
Like no other master teacher on the faculty, Ms. Hall brought life and substance to all three amendments, as well as past and present Civil Rights legislation. The works of former Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, Charles Hamilton Houston of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, psychologist Dr. Kenneth Clark and the parents and children in Delaware, South Carolina, Washington, D. C., and Kansas successfully convinced an all-white Supreme Court under Chief Justice Earl Warren of the negative traumatic impact that segregated schools had on African American children.
While the Supreme Court decision embraced the 14th Amendment and negated the precious Plessy v. Ferguson and the Separate but Equal Doctrine, it did not give a date for schools to comply with the decision. In 1955, the Supreme Court left it up to the states to determine when and how to integrate the schools, provided they did it “with all deliberate speed.”
Well, constitutional scholars would remind us that the 10th Amendment is the foundation of the 50 states’ constitutional responsibility to educate its citizens. Thus, we have such varying degrees of educational preparedness of our children throughout our nation in urban, suburban and rural areas.
Factors include everything from inequity in funding to a lack of a tax base to maximize educational resources in all communities. Legislative and executive commitment to public education in our states have direct impact on the quality of education delivered.
Too, the quality and commitment of the instructional staff, administrative leadership, support staff and parental involvement are imperatives for the best outcomes involving our children. When health issues such as COVID-19 hit our communities, those with lesser resources are particularly vulnerable to negative consequences.
Some of us have been around long enough to know that without federal intervention and assistance in some of our states, justice delayed is justice denied. Doing the right thing is always a matter of godliness, fairness, principles and truth.
Unfortunately, race is a major factor when it comes to politics. However, look at the composition of the 1954 Supreme Court when Justice Marshall successfully argued his case for the families. Let us examine the challenges of the 2020 presidential elections in the states of Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Elected officials stood for truth, democracy and principles, irrespective of race and demographics.
In spite of the efforts to suppress the voting rights of African American, Asian, Latino and other groups of important people, I have the audacity to believe that the conscience of those who fear God and respect His Commandments, will prevail in doing that which is Godly.
The Word talks about humility coming before honor. In spite of efforts to suppress truth, truth will prevail. As a country, we as children of God will come to realize that we need each other more than ever.
Chief Justice Warren, in his writing for a unanimous court, stated, “In the field of education the doctrine of separate but equal has no place.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. states, “Every man (woman) must decide whether he (she) will walk in the light of creative altruism or the darkness of destructive selfishness. This is the judgment. Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”
The Master Teacher reminds all of us in Proverbs 16:3, “Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established.” (KJV)
Allie E. Brooks Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.