CITIZEN COLUMN: An educator’s memory of 9/11

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, began as a regular school day for principals, faculty, support staff and students.
Once we got students in the elementary, middle, high school, adult education and career center settled in their classrooms, building administrators met with the superintendent and his staff for an administrative management team meeting.
We would have regular meetings the second Tuesday of each month in Room 2A of the Poynor Building. However, this particular meeting proved to be unforgettable for one primary reason.
I remember then Principal Patsy Slice informing us that the Twin Tower buildings in New York City were burning because two planes had been flown into them. Needless to say, our meeting was abbreviated because of the unknown impact the news was having upon our faculties, support staffs and students.
The sense of urgency to get back to our buildings negated our usual chit chat time after our meeting.
As educators we each handled the shocking news in our own way. For me, as principal of Wilson High School, I encouraged our social studies classroom teachers to use the incidents as a teachable moment.
Nevertheless, I did not discourage the teachers in other disciplines not to turn on their televisions to allow interested students to view the live coverage.
The situation reminded me of Nov. 22, 1963, my senior year in high school, when during my fifth period algebra/trigonometry class, our school principal, Dr. Gerard Anderson, allowed the school to watch Walter Cronkite and Eric Sevareid announce and discuss on the CBS News the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Regardless of our age, most of us remember where we were and what we were doing on one or both of these tragic events. Likewise, the same holds true for the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. (April 4, 1968) and Robert F. Kennedy (June 6, 1968).
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.