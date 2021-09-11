CITIZEN COLUMN: An educator’s memory of 9/11

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, began as a regular school day for principals, faculty, support staff and students.

Once we got students in the elementary, middle, high school, adult education and career center settled in their classrooms, building administrators met with the superintendent and his staff for an administrative management team meeting.

We would have regular meetings the second Tuesday of each month in Room 2A of the Poynor Building. However, this particular meeting proved to be unforgettable for one primary reason.

I remember then Principal Patsy Slice informing us that the Twin Tower buildings in New York City were burning because two planes had been flown into them. Needless to say, our meeting was abbreviated because of the unknown impact the news was having upon our faculties, support staffs and students.

The sense of urgency to get back to our buildings negated our usual chit chat time after our meeting.

As educators we each handled the shocking news in our own way. For me, as principal of Wilson High School, I encouraged our social studies classroom teachers to use the incidents as a teachable moment.