CITIZEN COLUMN: Baby Boom grade school memories

In the fourth grade my parents “persuaded” me to go to another school that was supposedly better, and I went there for the next three grades. It involved a miserable 40-mile commute, being away from my neighborhood school and friends, and having an after-school, extracurricular program from hell, following some British model, I believe.

All I know is my friend (who was also persuaded to go) and I knew we were in for it, being the two new kids in our grade. We had previously witnessed the difficulty new kids had in being assimilated into a group of equally young kids too insensitive or inept to make them feel welcome. Realizing that we were now “them,” we braced ourselves and sucked it up. I served as our spokesman as we entered the new fourth grade classroom: “Hi, I’m Tom, and this is Chris. We’re the two new kids.” It was as if to say, “Okay, have at us. We know it’s coming, and we’re ready for it.” Actually I don’t remember anything in particular happening, good or bad.

The Great Pizza Caper

In the sixth grade I overnighted with a new friend from the new school, which meant different customs from my usual neighborhood. He had the great suggestion that we sneak into the drive-in movie and get a pizza at intermission.