CITIZEN COLUMN: Baby Boom grade school memories

May, 2021, is the 75th birthday of the Baby Boom.
Now, I don’t know for sure, but it’s possible that I was the very first baby boomer, having been born in May 1946. First or not, let me tell you what grade school was like in 1952, changing all names to protect the guilty and not expose the innocent.
Poor Jack, Miss Hoopla and staying after school
The local parish school afforded us lucky kids a wonderful education, which started with Sister Loretta, the oldest nun in the world who was not exactly the grandmotherly type. Let’s just call her first grade “bootcamp for 6-year-olds.”
One episode had Sister Loretta breaking her ruler over poor Jack Woodlock. I don’t know what he was doing …. I mean, we were all frozen in our desks, afraid to look! But it was quite a ruckus, and I don’t remember ever seeing Jack after that.
Second grade gave us Miss Hoopla – a “lady,” not a nun! We were all a bit giddy over her, and no casualties that year.
The third grade brought Sister Eva, who was very nice and made us work. She made me stay after school for a month catching up on my spelling words, 20 times each. A painful early experience, but it taught me to never get behind in anything, again, be it school, work, debt, etc.
Being the new kids
In the fourth grade my parents “persuaded” me to go to another school that was supposedly better, and I went there for the next three grades. It involved a miserable 40-mile commute, being away from my neighborhood school and friends, and having an after-school, extracurricular program from hell, following some British model, I believe.
All I know is my friend (who was also persuaded to go) and I knew we were in for it, being the two new kids in our grade. We had previously witnessed the difficulty new kids had in being assimilated into a group of equally young kids too insensitive or inept to make them feel welcome. Realizing that we were now “them,” we braced ourselves and sucked it up. I served as our spokesman as we entered the new fourth grade classroom: “Hi, I’m Tom, and this is Chris. We’re the two new kids.” It was as if to say, “Okay, have at us. We know it’s coming, and we’re ready for it.” Actually I don’t remember anything in particular happening, good or bad.
The Great Pizza Caper
In the sixth grade I overnighted with a new friend from the new school, which meant different customs from my usual neighborhood. He had the great suggestion that we sneak into the drive-in movie and get a pizza at intermission.
“What’s a pizza?” I asked, pizza being new to the 1957 Midwest. He explained that it was like a pie, but so ugly that you had to eat it in the dark so you didn’t throw up, because that is what it looked like. Well, we got one, and I seem to remember it wasn’t very good. Not only because of his description, but I really didn’t like cheese or tomatoes as a kid.
Friends and the Opposite Sex (mutually exclusive terms)
After three years of trying, I finally convinced my parents to let me go back to my old Catholic parish school. By now I was also an altar boy, a vocation highlighted by nearly whacking Monsignor Strict in the head with the ombrellino during Holy Week, and then dropping the three-part apparatus on the sanctuary floor when I couldn’t get it through the sacristy door. Never mind that Sister Maria was doubled over with laughter in the sacristy at my demise, something she could do nothing about at the moment.
In the seventh and eighth grades, the main fun was going to friends’ neighborhoods, playing whatever sport was in season and seeing if we might run into some nearby girls, whom we had otherwise observed only from a safe distance at school.
When respective groups of boys and girls encountered each other, the ritual was to stand on opposite sides of the street and act like you didn’t see each other, even though nobody was moving very fast in either direction.
Then something would happen, like a ball getting away from the boys and rolling over toward the girls, requiring somebody to go get it, which would set off a gradual engagement, resulting in a tense merger that awkwardly went nowhere. Typically, we’d end up sitting on the curb, trying to stake out a position near a “person of interest.”
Cherry-picking fiasco
My highlight of the seventh grade was making the seventh- and eighth-grade basketball team. The problem was that the eighth-graders dominated that year, won the championship, and I rode the bench until the second-to-last game, when the coach decided I needed some points.
He put me in to cherry-pick, which means to stand alone at the opposite end of the court from the action and wait for a long pass, then shoot from right under the basket with nobody around. Being nervous finally getting into a game, I missed seven straight layups, the crowd audibly sighing with each one. I was mortified. In the next game, I scored five points, but the damage had already been done.
The seventh grade also brought Sister Michael, who stands out to me for one phrase she used repeatedly when we were misbehaving: “What is the meaning of this?” I’ve repeated that quizzical comment a thousand times since then, getting particular enjoyment out of using it to drive my kids crazy.
Self-fulfilling prophecy
The closing chapter of grade school was the eighth grade with Sister Mary Louise, who made two ambiguous statements to me that confounded me for life. The first was: “Dorsel, you have a way of saying a lot in a few words.” Now, was that a compliment or a criticism? She didn’t elaborate, and I didn’t ask. All I knew was that I hated to write (remember getting behind in my spelling words?), so the fewer words the better.
The second ambiguous statement was: “Dorsel, I want to see where you are 15 years from now.” It’s possible she thought I’d be in prison, but I took it to mean she expected great things from me.
Well, 15 years later I was married with children, had a Ph.D., was a college professor and was proud enough to go look up Sister Mary Louise and let her know the prophesied outcome!
Finding her agitatedly tidying up her classroom after school, I cautiously approached her and re-introduced myself without any particular fanfare. I was then going to tell her of my achievements, until it became abundantly clear that she had no idea who I was! I mean, no memory of me whatsoever.
A little amusing, a little humbling, but all in all OK. The important thing was that she motivated this Baby Boomer for life with one simple, casual comment in grade school. And in the end, it doesn’t really matter whether the teacher remembers. The student has already benefitted ... and will always remember.
Dr. Tom Dorsel is a professor emeritus of psychology at Francis Marion University now living on Hilton Head Island. He can be contacted through Facebook or at Dorsel.com.