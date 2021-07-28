CITIZEN COLUMN: Back to normal? Not everything, please

There are new normal activities going on behind the scenes as well. Supply chains have learned some lessons about what happens when demand for their products rapidly rise. Toilet paper manufacturers and distributors found out what it was like to be unable to supply consumers with basic necessities. They must have felt shame when they saw the empty shelf photos of the paper product aisles at Walmart. They report that improvements in ramping up production when needed and changes to distribution procedures are in place to help prevent the embarrassing long-term shortages from occurring in the future. They do not want to go back to their old normal ways.

I hear many people say they will be glad when we return to normal, but we may need to be careful about what we wish for. In trying times, we learned to adapt, improve and make our lives better. In many ways I don’t want to go back to “normal.”

Recently my sister Donnette mentioned having a family get-together. She wanted us all to meet at Red Lobster for a lunch or dinner soon. A Red Lobster get together from time to time was a normal family activity prior to the pandemic that I always looked forward to. The pandemic is responsible for many changes that made our lives better. I like some of them. But family and friend activities are one of the few things that cannot be improved upon.

However, a virtual teleconference with my doctor in lieu of driving to his office and sitting in his cold waiting room and freezing exam room is a normal I could get used to.

