CITIZEN COLUMN: Bigger than life

He and his daughter, Kristy, were special together. Friends said they looked and acted as if twins. Tilly remembers how he always protected Kirsty, even when she was a child, going so far as to secretly eat her squash; Mom didn’t find out for many years.

During all of this time his radio reputation grew. His radio show added “Kinard ’N Christmas.” He was on the air from 6 to 9 each weekday morning with news, jokes, international stories and his famous interviews.

Most of his guests were locals promoting civic events, their books, their businesses or just to chat with Tom. You could tell that he was up to date on the topics at hand and had already read the author’s books; he did his research. He was always proud when national politicians, authors or actors came on his show. He loved to tell campaigning politicians, “Now, you must promise me, when you win, you will be a regular on my show.”