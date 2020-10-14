CITIZEN COLUMN: Blame it on COVID-19

The news continues to be dominated by COVID-19, the upcoming election and how will we vote. We, as citizens of the United States, are blessed with a great right to choose who is involved and in charge of our government at all levels, including not only locally, but also state and federal.

Each and every citizen over the age of 18 has not only the right but also the responsibility to vote. It seems this year that many people are voicing concerns about going to the polling place to vote because of fears of COVID-19. Much has been bandied about concerning mail-in ballots, early voting, absentee ballots and other ways to avoid going to the polling place in person to vote.

In my opinion there are numerous issues with all of the options being suggested. First, and foremost, we as citizens have a responsibility to vote. Working around the system should not be one of the options. We need to show up at our polling place, in person, on Nov. 3 and show proof of who we are and cast our ballot.