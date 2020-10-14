CITIZEN COLUMN: Blame it on COVID-19

The news continues to be dominated by COVID-19, the upcoming election and how will we vote. We, as citizens of the United States, are blessed with a great right to choose who is involved and in charge of our government at all levels, including not only locally, but also state and federal.
Each and every citizen over the age of 18 has not only the right but also the responsibility to vote. It seems this year that many people are voicing concerns about going to the polling place to vote because of fears of COVID-19. Much has been bandied about concerning mail-in ballots, early voting, absentee ballots and other ways to avoid going to the polling place in person to vote.
In my opinion there are numerous issues with all of the options being suggested. First, and foremost, we as citizens have a responsibility to vote. Working around the system should not be one of the options. We need to show up at our polling place, in person, on Nov. 3 and show proof of who we are and cast our ballot.
While I acknowledge there are numerous reasons for not being able to be present on Nov. 3, many if not all are somewhat frivolous. Using COVID-19 as the reason is ridiculous. Many of those using that excuse still stand in line to go shopping at the grocery store, go to the barbershop or hair salon with numerous others present, go to a soccer game or a volleyball contest to see their children or grandchildren play in an arena with scores of others there, and numerous other activities where there are large numbers of other people present.
I acknowledge there are some individuals who are handicapped and cannot get to the polling place. For years there have been better options than mailing a ballot, with no verification that the addressee is the one filling it out and returning it.
Years ago, as a poll watcher, I observed workers at the polling place take a laptop out to the bus from an assisted living facility to allow those on the bus to vote. The voter on the bus was verified as a legal voter and allowed to cast their vote.
Certainly the same could be accomplished by having a poll worker visit the assisted living facilities with a laptop. Doing this will ensure those casting a ballot are verified. Is this perfect? Probably not, but it’s far better than just mailing ballots to an address with no verification of who is filling out the ballot.
How many times have you found mail in your mailbox that was actually addressed to another individual at another location? Remember, the ballot that was submitted erroneously might very well cancel out your vote.
Additionally, there are far more serious problems associated with the various forms of absentee voting. When the voter fills out the mail-in ballot days before the November date, what happens to that vote if the voter had died before the election date. Who tracks to ensure deceased people’s ballots are not counted? The only way to prevent that from occurring is in-person voting.
Hard to do, yes, but remember sometimes one vote makes a difference, and we must ensure we protect every vote. What happens when the candidate dies before Election Day but many of the early voters selected that person on their mail-in ballot? Who receives those votes?
I fully realize there are people who cannot get to their polling place on Election Day. While I was in the U.S. Army, I was away from my voting place on Election Day more than 18 times. So yes, there is some limited need for absentee voting, but the controls must be such to fully protect the votes and verify the voter’s eligibility. We, as citizens, must insist actions be taken to confirm each person voting is in fact a citizen.
Make Election Day and the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before federal election days national holidays so “early voting” can then occur on those days in-person only. Tell businesses they cannot send employees away from their home location on those days. How does our government make this work? Big fines!
As stated earlier, we as citizens have not only the right to vote but also the responsibility to vote. We must find a way to show up on Election Day and vote in person. Take the necessary COVID-19 precautions and make voting a priority and make the system work as originally intended. Show up at your designated polling place on Election Day, show your identification and cast your vote in person.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!