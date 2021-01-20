CITIZEN COLUMN: Bobby Jones wrote me a letter

Now I quizzed Will quite a bit to see how much he truly knew about golf.

“Will, show me how you gripped the club back then. Did you ever have an interesting ruling for or against you? What do you think I ought to do to correct my duck hook?”

In each case, he answered in a way that testified to his knowledge of the game.

Jones and Hagen

Since Will was 60 years old in 1964, he would have been born in 1904, two years after the birth of Bobby Jones in 1902. That would have put both Will and Bobby in their prime playing years (the mid-20s) in the 1920s. Of course, we know that was a fact for Bobby Jones.

Since both were in Atlanta, I thought I would go for the unbelievable and ask Will if he had ever heard of Bobby Jones or Walter Hagen, the latter being a friend and frequent competitor with Jones.

Stretching it even further, could it be possible that a match had ever been arranged between he and Beauty versus these two famous golfers?

Will came back in his usual soft-spoken way saying that he “might have heard of them or played them in a match, but he couldn’t remember.” And, he added, “Beauty and I, you know, weren’t allowed to play on the white golfer’s courses.”