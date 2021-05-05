CITIZEN COLUMN: Buffets and croissants

My dad would have not liked a buffet where someone else spooned and forked food onto his plate.

He was one who took his time and delighted in flipping over 10 to 12 pieces of fried chicken to find that perfect piece. Maybe that was another quirk, but we have all dug through a pan of chicken looking for the crispiest leg or thigh.

Then there is the question of portions. I like a small spoon of rice with two spoons of red gravy and one spoon of liver hash right in the center. The portion is 1-2-1.

If someone else serves it, I am likely to get too much rice, not enough red gravy and two spoons of hash. Then the portion would be 2-1-2. That’s just not like I want it.

Maybe I have quirks, too.

Then there is the salad bar.

My dad and I both liked to build our own salad, and I doubt a server could duplicate the way we like it.

Building a salad at a salad bar is like an individual ritual that cannot be replicated. Instead of pointing, grunting and using hand signals directing a server, one might as well order from a menu and take what they give you.