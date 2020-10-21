CITIZEN COLUMN: Changing up and making do

One could reflect on our year thus far and find faults at every turn, yet many people might recognize that one person’s pessimism was a waiting opportunity for another.
Our year has seen some changing up and making do, and it has been good for some people.
Many restaurants around town threw in the towel around March of this year. They are now spoken of in the past tense, because owners could not find a way to survive. On the other hand, success stories of entrepreneurs going into the restaurant business abound. The Grumpy Weiner and D’s Mini Doughnuts have made headlines in the Morning News and are excellent examples of food service farsightedness and thinking outside the box. I highly recommend both.
My husband and I have sampled their food fares, and even though you won’t find their cuisine listed with Weight Watchers, we promise you there are things on their menu that are highly satisfying and heavenly flavorful.
The Morning News also ran a story about a Food Truck Park that was scheduled to open at the end of the month in west Florence. I am looking forward to it. It should be like the food we get when we go to the fair, just without the fair.
So, we have not been able to go to the movies since the pandemic started. COVID-19 forced some changes in the industry, and once again, those with forethought found a way to solve the problem. There has been a rebirth of the drive-in theater. Some are pop up theaters or temporary setups in a shopping center parking lot. People are even throwing up a bed sheet in the backyard to project some old movie classics on and creating their own theater experience.
The advent of the Smart TV and streaming devices has caused an explosion of apps and websites full of on-demand movies and shows. I can stream all 16 seasons of “Dr. Pol,” all 12 years of the “Two and a Half Men” shows and binge watch “6 Feet Under on HBO” whenever I want from the comfort of my den. To be honest, I have not felt comfortable going into a closed-in theater since the mass shooting that happened a few years back in Colorado. I know the theaters will eventually reopen, but I for one will not miss it.
K-Mart was first, then Sears, and now JCPenny and Stein Mart have bit the dust. I have been forced to change the way I shop. At first I thought I would never be happy, nor would I be able to shop for clothes online. Too cumbersome, too complicated, too much trouble were my thoughts. It turns out it is easier than I imagined. Dresses and shoes arrive in a few days packaged with return postage free labels, bags and boxes. Refunds are prompt, but I found that if I pay close attention to the details, I do not need to return many of the things I order.
Placing an order for groceries online has become very efficient. Our grocery list becomes our order, the order gets placed at the press of a button, we drive to the store, and a clerk puts the groceries in the trunk of my car, and I do not have to come in close contact with a single person. I love it!
What would we do without Amazon? I got a toaster from them not long ago. The color I wanted was red and it was delivered in two days. The cheapest place for over-the-counter medicine is Amazon. The delivery is free and fast, and the selection is huge. Need a new fuzzy cover for the toilet seat? Mine was delivered by Walmart at the same price I could have gotten it had I gone to the store.
The library just recently opened its doors back up to the public. But my husband, who likes to read, no longer needs to go. In fact, the library was open all along for him, because he has an e-reader. He borrowed books the whole time the library doors were locked. He can search the library holdings, place a hold on a book someone else has checked out.
He also borrows books from Amazon Prime Reading and other online sources. They even recommend books he might like that are similar to what he just read. All for free. Once you purchase the e-reader, which is very reasonable, you can borrow and return books just like going to the library.
Being a former teacher and media specialist, I really have an appreciation for the resources that are available and how the library remained innovative and accessible throughout the pandemic shutdown period.
I am one who will resist change. The COVID-19 pandemic scared me when it began, but I was determined to get through it by changing up and making do. In the end, I like the changes I just wrote about. Now if I can just get some fresh pine straw in the yard and some pumpkins on the porch, my changing up and making do will be perfect.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
