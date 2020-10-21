CITIZEN COLUMN: Changing up and making do

The advent of the Smart TV and streaming devices has caused an explosion of apps and websites full of on-demand movies and shows. I can stream all 16 seasons of “Dr. Pol,” all 12 years of the “Two and a Half Men” shows and binge watch “6 Feet Under on HBO” whenever I want from the comfort of my den. To be honest, I have not felt comfortable going into a closed-in theater since the mass shooting that happened a few years back in Colorado. I know the theaters will eventually reopen, but I for one will not miss it.

K-Mart was first, then Sears, and now JCPenny and Stein Mart have bit the dust. I have been forced to change the way I shop. At first I thought I would never be happy, nor would I be able to shop for clothes online. Too cumbersome, too complicated, too much trouble were my thoughts. It turns out it is easier than I imagined. Dresses and shoes arrive in a few days packaged with return postage free labels, bags and boxes. Refunds are prompt, but I found that if I pay close attention to the details, I do not need to return many of the things I order.

Placing an order for groceries online has become very efficient. Our grocery list becomes our order, the order gets placed at the press of a button, we drive to the store, and a clerk puts the groceries in the trunk of my car, and I do not have to come in close contact with a single person. I love it!