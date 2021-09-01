CITIZEN COLUMN: Christians’ waning effect on the culture

According to a recent Pew Research Report, two-thirds of Americans believe that the church is a positive influence in this nation. One-third believe the opposite.
For several decades, we have been living in a post-modern society that not only rejects and has been departing from things like 20th-century art, dance, architecture and quite a few other things that defined our culture, but perhaps more consequential has been our rejection and departure from Judeo-Christian beliefs and practices that historically were the bedrock to America’s ascension and greatness.
As a nation, social scientists have (though I do not like it) labeled our culture as a post-Christian culture. This term simply means that the positive and profound effect that Christians and the church once had on shaping and determining the beliefs, values and perceptions of this nation has waned. Though there is an element and remnant of both Christians and churches who are still shining as the light of the age, we due to our own failing have lost the distinction ascribed to us by our Lord as being “… the light of the world. A city that is on a hill cannot be hid” (Matthew 5:14).
I am going to consider just a few of the reasons why the world (for the most part) no longer looks to Christians and the church, in this nation, as it once did as the moral compass and standard bearer of ethics and integrity.
To a great and regrettable degree, the culture’s failing in these areas must be laid at the door of Christians and the church.
Christian chameleons
For certain one of the problems and reasons why the church and Christians have lost both the respect of the people in the world and the ability to positively influence them stems from compromise and hypocrisy. These religious chameleons, who often are Christians in name and culture and not nature and character, are one of the primary reasons why the influence of the church and Christianity in America is steadily and drastically declining. Instead of standing out when it comes to beliefs, values and behavior, as true followers of Christ are instructed to do in the Bible, they blend in with the world. Through their refusal to let their light shine before men, they bring discredit and shame to both Christ and the church. Little wonder why so many people in the world have so little respect and regard for the Gospel message. Too many of the people who profess to be Christians, Christ’s representation in the world, are not only failing the Lord through their compromise and hypocrisy but the unbelievers as well.
The political and social divide
There is a truth expressed by Jesus Christ in Matthew 12:25 that has a great bearing on what we are considering here. It says that a kingdom or house divided against itself shall not stand. Though He was speaking contextually about Satan’s kingdom, it can apply to the Church or any corporate body. I am convinced that one of the things that has weakened the Church’s positive influence over the culture has been its over-involvement in both political and social issues.
I naturally expect some flak and pushback from some of my Christian brethren, who are entangled and overly obligated in these temporal things. It is my wish that all believers who are involved in Black Lives Matter and other social movements will not misunderstand what I am saying here, as well as those who are involved in politics. It is not biblically wrong to vote and be politically active or protest and be a proponent for equality and justice. The danger for both Christians and the church is when we allow ourselves to get entangled in either of these temporal things that put us as Christians against one another and divide us as the world and unsaved stand watching.
Let us not forget that Jesus said that His Kingdom was not of this world (John 18:36) and that He prayed for all Christians to be one (John 17:20-23) in Him. Anything that stands in the way of us loving one another and being one in Christ must be exposed and dismantled.
The silence of the lions
The last thing that I want to address that greatly contributes to the weakness and inability of the church and Christians to impact the culture in a positive way stem from the pulpit and not the pews. The cowardice of pastors and preachers and their refusal to preach and exemplify a lifestyle of commitment to the church and culture is a primary factor in why Christianity’s influence is rapidly waning. Regrettably, far too many shepherds lack the courage of their conviction. These servants of God occupy positions without power. They have titles without testimonies that affirm their boldness to speak the truth to members of their flock who are not letting their light shine before unbelievers.
As an under shepherd myself, I am certainly not casting a stone at any of my fellow servants of Christ. None of us has reached perfection. We are just striving to walk in that direction. However, as leaders, what we preach and how we live as examples will greatly influence our congregants and therefore, they will influence the world.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.