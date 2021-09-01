CITIZEN COLUMN: Christians’ waning effect on the culture

Christian chameleons

For certain one of the problems and reasons why the church and Christians have lost both the respect of the people in the world and the ability to positively influence them stems from compromise and hypocrisy. These religious chameleons, who often are Christians in name and culture and not nature and character, are one of the primary reasons why the influence of the church and Christianity in America is steadily and drastically declining. Instead of standing out when it comes to beliefs, values and behavior, as true followers of Christ are instructed to do in the Bible, they blend in with the world. Through their refusal to let their light shine before men, they bring discredit and shame to both Christ and the church. Little wonder why so many people in the world have so little respect and regard for the Gospel message. Too many of the people who profess to be Christians, Christ’s representation in the world, are not only failing the Lord through their compromise and hypocrisy but the unbelievers as well.