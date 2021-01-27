CITIZEN COLUMN: Comfort food now, diet later

What a great time to be alive. There are many things going on in our world today (good and bad), but through it all we are still here.
I don’t want to focus or dwell on the current events of our country other than to say it’s time we get back to basics. What happened to “one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all”? Enough said.
On to other things. Ever since the holidays it seems that I have been focusing more and more on food. Good food. The preparation and consumption. Not to toot my own horn here, because I’m not the best cook in the world, but thank God for older siblings that are.
For instance, my oldest sister, Mary, who is now confined in a nursing home, would cook anything you put in the kitchen, and I do mean ANYTHING. Her deceased husband would bring in what I would call “road kill,” and she’d make a meal out of it.
The next oldest, “Cush,” is also a kitchen whiz. Without fail she bakes me a chocolate layer cake every year for my birthday, and I sometimes get a repeat at Christmas with one side chocolate and the other side Jelly. Makes my mouth water just thinking about it.
My sister Ruth doesn’t really have a specialty, but she is gifted with knowing how to cut up collard greens just like my Mama used to. The really good thing is that she cuts some for me upon request and occasionally surprises me with some whenever she does hers. They are cut so fine, and a little goes a long way. I don’t have the know-how or the patience to tackle that!
Then there’s my sister Neat who specializes in a variety of things, most notably chitlins and hog maws. She also bakes very delicious cakes, but after our mother passed away, she doesn’t do very much, although she does Yum Yum.
My brother’s wife, Sammie Jean, makes the best dressing in these parts, and I finally listened one day to how she does it and tried it on my own. It may not be as good as hers, but it runs a close second. When I first learned how to make it, my daughter said, “Ma, just because you know how to make it doesn’t mean we have to have it every day!” Hey, I love what I love. Don’t judge me.
My sister Willie Mae is the casserole queen, and my sister Willie Marie does this little nut bread that literally melts in your mouth. By the way, Marie, what happened to this treat during the holidays?
So we have established that cooking is not my greatest attribute, although I commend my husband for making me feel good about my efforts. He says I make homemade biscuits the way his Mama used to, and I consider that a compliment. If he had his way, I’d be baking biscuits every day, but I don’t see that happening.
Good food usually leads to overeating and weight gain. That’s something I battle with all the time. I’ve really got to learn to curb my appetite, so I welcome any suggestions.
I don’t really have “ONE” particular weakness. In fact, I’m a pretty picky eater. I just go overboard with what I do like to eat.
On another note, I cannot stomach soup or salmon. I used to hate coming home from school and Mama had cooked either of those. Back in my day (the 1970s, I mean) there was not an option. You either ate what was prepared or did without.
One thing about my Mama, though. There was always a daily fresh pan of homemade biscuits, so I’d make a meal out of biscuits and Cane Patch syrup (which they don’t make any more) or get some cornbread and milk. I’ll elaborate on that some other time, but I used to have a boss who was raised in Ohio, and he said they called it “Hillbilly Ice Cream.” I still indulge in that on occasion.
Just when I consider changing my eating habits, Valentine’s Day is approaching. Maybe I can convince myself to leave the chocolates alone, since they’ve been out in stores since Thanksgiving. Surely they must have lost their potency after having been out for that long. (OK, maybe I exaggerate a little, but they have been out for a while).
Now that I’ve whetted your appetite, I’m feeling a little hungry myself. Guess I’ll get me some comfort food and think about dieting later.
Honey, do we have milk?
’Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.