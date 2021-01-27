CITIZEN COLUMN: Comfort food now, diet later

What a great time to be alive. There are many things going on in our world today (good and bad), but through it all we are still here.

I don’t want to focus or dwell on the current events of our country other than to say it’s time we get back to basics. What happened to “one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all”? Enough said.

On to other things. Ever since the holidays it seems that I have been focusing more and more on food. Good food. The preparation and consumption. Not to toot my own horn here, because I’m not the best cook in the world, but thank God for older siblings that are.

For instance, my oldest sister, Mary, who is now confined in a nursing home, would cook anything you put in the kitchen, and I do mean ANYTHING. Her deceased husband would bring in what I would call “road kill,” and she’d make a meal out of it.

The next oldest, “Cush,” is also a kitchen whiz. Without fail she bakes me a chocolate layer cake every year for my birthday, and I sometimes get a repeat at Christmas with one side chocolate and the other side Jelly. Makes my mouth water just thinking about it.