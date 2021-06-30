CITIZEN COLUMN: Coming up short

This shocking information prompted me to mull over this poop dilemma and wonder how it has come to pass. What has transpired creating this cow manure shortage, I questioned? The stores seem to have plenty of milk, cheese and butter on the shelves. It takes cows to keep up with the demand for dairy products, and where there are cows, it stands to reason one will find plenty of cow paddies. Logic says that you just scoop the paddies up and put them in a bag. The farmers are evidently short on baggers or shovels.

It’s not just a manure shortage that’s occurring. We have just survived a gasoline shortage after a pipeline disruption. Days after the pipeline went back to pumping fuel, shortages at local stations were still occurring. According to experts the problem was not as everyone first assumed. It seems that there were tanker trucks sitting at the terminals full of fuel to be delivered, but they had no drivers. They had fuel after the pipeline incident, but no one wanted to drive it to the Cruizers Convenience Store up the street from me.

Then there are home builders complaining about the shortage of building materials. The shortage has caused lumber prices to soar to record levels, and it is reported that the average price of building a new home has gone up more than $30,000 in recent months. The shortage is blamed on the pandemic.