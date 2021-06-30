CITIZEN COLUMN: Coming up short

He said he was going over to Southern States for a couple bags of cow manure. Some things are best left alone.
The question I should not have asked was, what are you going to do with cow manure?
It’s for the garden, he replied. It’s fertilizer, and it keeps the weeds down, he said.
The tomatoes, squash, peppers and other things he grows are thoroughly enjoyed in the spring and summer months. I have to say I look forward to his homegrown veggies every year. I just didn’t know that cow poop was involved.
He was gone awhile on his errand, and I assumed he found someone to talk farming with. He was probably discussing with another farmer wannabe the details about how to grow the best “maters.” I hope he wasn’t telling his worn out, no longer funny, tall tale about one of his maters rolling out in the road and blocking traffic.
After the answer I got to my last question, I debated whether to ask, “What took so long.” I forged ahead and asked anyway. Southern States was out of manure, and I had to run all over town looking for some, he said. I finally landed two bags at Lowes, he exclaimed with pride. The last two bags they had in stock, he informed me.
What? Who would have thought cow poop was such a hot commodity. The man who seemed to be in charge at Southern States told him his supplier was backordered eight weeks and not to expect a shipment anytime soon.
This shocking information prompted me to mull over this poop dilemma and wonder how it has come to pass. What has transpired creating this cow manure shortage, I questioned? The stores seem to have plenty of milk, cheese and butter on the shelves. It takes cows to keep up with the demand for dairy products, and where there are cows, it stands to reason one will find plenty of cow paddies. Logic says that you just scoop the paddies up and put them in a bag. The farmers are evidently short on baggers or shovels.
It’s not just a manure shortage that’s occurring. We have just survived a gasoline shortage after a pipeline disruption. Days after the pipeline went back to pumping fuel, shortages at local stations were still occurring. According to experts the problem was not as everyone first assumed. It seems that there were tanker trucks sitting at the terminals full of fuel to be delivered, but they had no drivers. They had fuel after the pipeline incident, but no one wanted to drive it to the Cruizers Convenience Store up the street from me.
Then there are home builders complaining about the shortage of building materials. The shortage has caused lumber prices to soar to record levels, and it is reported that the average price of building a new home has gone up more than $30,000 in recent months. The shortage is blamed on the pandemic.
Workers at lumber mills and lumber wholesalers were laid off because of COVID-19 concerns. This in turn put forestry workers and truck drivers that haul the logs out of a job. Now that the pandemic is under control, employers cannot find workers or drivers. Where did they all go?
So here is the bottom line. We don’t have a cow manure shortage. The problem is that we don’t have workers to shovel it up. Our gasoline issue could have been solved overnight if the suppliers could find truck drivers to deliver fuel to the gas stations and convenience stores that sell to people like you and me. We have timber that can be turned into building supplies. It’s time that the lumber jacks, forestry workers, mills and drivers that haul logs get back to work.
What happened to all of these people who prior to the pandemic filled these jobs and provided the labor to keep us in gasoline, lumber and cow manure?
I surmise that these workers got stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and government bailout money. Then the government sent more stimulus money and extended unemployment benefits for months and weeks longer. Workers have learned to live off what the government is providing, and until the government decides to stop giving away taxpayer money that they don’t have and send workers back to work, we will continue to come up short.
There is some bull going on, and it ain’t all manure.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.