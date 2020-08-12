CITIZEN COLUMN: Coronavirus a test for sanity

It’s been real interesting to see how people are reacting to the coronavirus pandemic. Seems like perfectly “normal” and “sane” people have gone from 0 to 60 in five seconds or less.
Take, for instance, the toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages. Surely someone, somewhere is still manufacturing this stuff, so why the delay in getting it to stores? Even when they do, they get snatched off the truck as fast as they come in.
Surely not all of these items have been limited to practically nonexistent. We’ve been into this pandemic for five months now. Shouldn’t we be seeing some signs of relief?
I was just able to purchase my first bottle of hand sanitizer in July (8 oz.) for $1.50. Prior to that, the only size available was 2 oz. for $3.99.
Come on, people. This is not the time to try to get over on the unsuspecting (and definitely undeserving) public.
I was able to purchase toilet paper after two months of searching, but I wasn’t pressed for that, as I stocked up on toilet paper and soap even before this all started.
My other concern is people standing too close in public. I was in the store one morning, and the person behind me was so close that I could feel the items in their hands touching me in the back. Really?
I looked back and gave this person “the eye.” This person wasn’t fazed at all.
I told my husband I was afraid to say anything because I didn’t want a major confrontation, so I just shifted around a bit. Come on. I don’t know you, and you don’t know me. Social distance protects us both.
On the positive side of all of this, neighboring churches have been hosting “giveaways.” We get fresh fruits and vegetables, cereal, milk and sandwiches at least twice a week. Thank God there are still some good people in the world who are not hesitant to share their time or overabundance. It’s been a great help to me and I imagine countless others but especially to those who have no other means of getting these items.
I’m also grateful that even though we don’t congregate inside my church, we are still having outdoor services where we drive up and stay put in the car to hear our Sunday school and weekly sermon. For those who don’t get out, it’s available on Face Book. We even do our Wednesday night Bible study in a conference call.
In times like these, we really need to rely on our spiritual connection to help us get through. I saw a billboard in front of a church that said “Social Distancing does not apply to God — draw close to Him.”
As the days go by, I encourage you to do just that, and please stay as far away from me as possible!
’Til we meet again.
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.